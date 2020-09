會考生活英語／【商務篇】 公司聚餐

★單字

1. e-mail [ˋiˋmel] n. 電子郵件(國中基本1200字) 2. reserve [rɪˋzɝv] v. 預約、預訂(補充單字)

★實用字詞

1. e-mail = electronic mail的簡稱(electronic 電子的) 2. make a reservation 預約、預訂

This is an office e-mail about a company dinner.

這是一封關於公司晚上聚餐的辦公室電子郵件。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

Our manager/will host a dinner/for all workers.

我們的經理/將主辦一場晚餐/為了所有員工。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Please reply by Friday this week to make a reservation.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. What is the e-mail about?

(A) A breakfast

(B) A lunch

(C) A dinner

2. When will the dinner be hosted?

(A) Last Friday

(B) This Friday

(C) Next Friday

3. Which of the following is NOT true?

(A) The CEO wants to host a dinner

(B) The dinner will be at a hotel

(C) Workers need to reply by this Friday

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Please reply/by Friday this week,/to make a reservation./

請回覆/在本週五以前,/以便訂位。

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (A)