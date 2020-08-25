快訊

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 新生

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 新生

聯合新聞網 / 致理科技大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. activity [ækˋtɪvətɪ] n. 活動（國中挑戰800字）

2. above [əˋbʌv] adv. 在上面（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. orientation 常指為新成員或新生所舉辦的「說明會」或「訓練活動」

2. be about to + V 即將，意近於 be going to + V。

3. freshman/newcomer （高一或大一）新生／新來者（此指轉學生）

ABC High School is sending a notice to welcome their new students.

ABC高中正發送一則通知來歡迎他們的新學生。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

We are holding some orientation activities／on August 27th and 28th／for all the freshmen and newcomers.

我們將舉辦一些說明會活動／在8月27和28日／為所有高一新生及新來者。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

They offer a great and easy way to know about the school and your life here.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Who is this notice for?

(A) A student who comes to ABC from a different school.

(B) A student who is going to finish studies at ABC.

(C) A teacher who has worked at ABC for many years.

2. When are the activities?

(A) On August 25th

(B) On August 28th

(C) After school starts

3. What may one know by joining the activities?

(A) How to choose a good school

(B) Where to get free bus tickets

(C) What courses to take

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

They offer a great and easy way／to know about the school／and your life here.

他們提供一個絕佳且簡單的方式／來認識這所學校／和你在這裡的生活。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)

考題 會考 國中會考生活英語

