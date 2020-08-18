聽新聞
會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 網路訂餐
★ 單字
1. service [ˋsɝvɪs] n. 服務（國中挑戰800字）
2. select [səˋlɛkt] v. 挑選（國中挑戰800字）
★ 實用字詞
1. help yourself to + 物 表「自行取用（某物）」
2. delivery address/ self-pickup 配送地址／（到店）自取
3. extra fee 額外費用
4. receipt 收據
Here is an online ordering service that helps people get food easily and fast.
以下是網路訂餐服務，幫助人們取餐容易又快速。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Help yourself／to all the delicious foods／around you and in town!
自行取用／所有美食／在你身邊及城裡！
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Choose your favorite from our 50 selected restaurants.
考
題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. How many restaurants does the service offer?
(A) Two
(B) Twenty
(C) Fifty
2. What do people NOT do to order food?
(A) Enter their address
(B) Choose the date of delivery
(C) Pay for their order
3. How can people pay less?
(A) They choose more than one restaurants.
(B) They pick up their order at one restaurant.
(C) They choose one restaurant and pay in cash.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Choose your favorite／from our 50 selected restaurants.
選擇你的最愛／從我們精選的50家餐館中。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (B)
