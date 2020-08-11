快訊

文資事實查核：以石岡「土牛民番地界碑」等官方說法為例

米其林必比登名單出爐！台北54間、台中21間名店上榜

會考生活英語／【工作篇】 使用影印機

聯合新聞網 / 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. floor [flor] n. 樓層；地板（國中基本1200字）

2. enter [ˋɛntɚ] v.（按鍵）輸入（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. copy machine 影印機；亦稱作copying/Xerox machine或copier。

2. press 按壓；press the button 表「按壓按鈕」。

3. have to 必須

Sam has a problem using a copy machine and is asking Ruth for help.

Sam在使用影印機時發生問題，他正在尋求Ruth的協助。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Could you come down／to the 2nd floor／for a minute?

你可以下來／到二樓／一會兒嗎？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I guess there should be a note about it on the machine.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Who are Sam and Ruth?

(A) Brother and sister

(B) People at work

(C) Teacher and student

2. What is true about Sam?

(A) He is not on the second floor.

(B) Only he didn’t know how to use the machine.

(C) He got help from Ruth in the end.

3. What may Ruth do next?

(A) Ask Sam to find someone else to help him.

(B) Write a note and put it on the machine.

(C) Change the new machine back to the old one.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I guess／there should be a note／about it／on the machine.

我猜想／應該有一張便條／關於這件事／在機器上。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (B)

考題 會考 國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

南一中、中一中再戰 這次「台南人糖吃多變笨」引眾怒

台南一中與台中一中又摃上了！最近有人把一個台南一中的小書包掛在台中一中校門口的「中」字上，再度引發兩校學生互槓，再加上南...

校園英雄榜／吳以恩 全中運「泳」奪雙金

剛從新北市中和區福和國中畢業的吳以恩，是游泳好手，在今年全中運拿下國女組游泳50公尺仰式、100公尺仰式雙金牌，她日後將...

校園英雄榜／重障生以眼控電腦學習 名列前茅

宜蘭南澳國小應屆畢業生胡浩因是早產兒，出生就有腦性麻痺及多重障礙，但他樂觀進取，以眼控電腦書寫文字及學習，成績名列前茅，...

會考生活英語／【工作篇】 使用影印機

★ 單字 1. floor [flor] n. 樓層；地板（國中基本1200字） 2. enter [ˋɛntɚ] v.（按鍵）輸入（國中基本1200字）

國姓國中打造公益咖啡館 學生煮咖啡當店長客人隨喜捐

南投國姓鄉栽種咖啡面積居全台之冠，當地國姓國中將咖啡產業融入教學，並打造實境教室，以公益咖啡館形式模擬營業，學生從沖泡咖...

台北市首開全國先例 國際文憑課程首屆有16位畢業生

台北市教育局自106學年度起，首開全國先例推動國際文憑課程，由中正高中辦理台美雙聯學制，至108學年度，已有16位第1屆...

新北新莊高中 媒體服務隊為社會發聲

新北市立新莊高中「媒體服務隊」由學生挖掘自己的生活新聞，拍攝、製作節目，藉此培養優質媒體人才，今年獲「新北創新教育加速器計畫」旗艦級獎助，更開啟新的里程碑，由學生擔任導演、攝影和製片，深入偏鄉拍攝紀錄片《翡翠少年》，探討泰雅民族文化與偏鄉教育議題，在媒體實踐的學習過程中，創造價值與影響力。

竹縣11國小學生數不到50人 將提學校轉型發展計畫

新竹縣學區人口呈現兩極，竹北市不斷新設學校，偏鄉小校卻僅個位數新生報到，新竹縣政府依據「國民教育法」訂定「新竹縣公立國民小學及國民中學合併或停辦辦法」草案，縣務會議已通過，教育處表示，除7所原鄉及原住民重點學校外，目前學生總人數不滿50人共有11校，應提出學校轉型發展計畫，鼓勵學校採合併上課、混齡編班、混齡教學等。

體育署國小5人制足賽 豐里、太平今為台東爭男、女冠軍

2020體育署盃國小五人制U13足球賽，台東縣台東市豐里國小、卑南鄉太平國小今天下午同時晉級男、女子組冠亞軍戰；台東寧埔國小2017年拿過男子組冠軍、太平國小拿過2018年女子組冠軍，這次是台東縣國小足球運動首度同時有機會爭取男、女子組冠軍。

竹縣獲教育部補助2499萬 改善偏遠及非山非市16校設備

為均衡城鄉學校教育資源，協助非山非市學校教育發展，新竹縣政府向教育部爭取「109年度偏遠地區學校及非山非市學校設施設備計畫」補助約2499萬，地方配合款約235萬，共約2735萬元將挹注縣內16所學校，縣長楊文科表示，盼改善偏鄉及非山非市學校資源，縮短城鄉間差距，不讓當地年輕學子外流。

極限村偏鄉國中 如何做到吸引實驗小學畢業生集體來讀

台南市新化區口埤實驗國小今年15名應屆畢業生，有6人選擇集體升上偏鄉左鎮國中，創下歷年來罕見現象，還有學生要從新營轉學就...

青春無敵！屏東七校熱音搖滾開唱 Shake it Rock

「左顧右盼偏執的幻想，我問你、我問你要不要吃哈密瓜」，一曲要不要吃哈密瓜，全場大合唱聲音環繞整座屏東公園，屏東縣7所高中...

熱門新聞

南一中、中一中再戰 這次「台南人糖吃多變笨」引眾怒

獨／台師大、台大令碩博生簽切結 造假抄襲指導師免責

大學理學院哪科系有「錢」途？ 過來人曝1科系：真的賺比較多

為獎學金棄台大！台大人支持：畢業後要5年才能賺300萬

大學令碩博生簽假論文切結書 教部：指導教授不能卸責

台北市首開全國先例 國際文憑課程首屆有16位畢業生

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。