會考生活英語／【工作篇】 使用影印機

★ 單字

1. floor [flor] n. 樓層；地板（國中基本1200字） 2. enter [ˋɛntɚ] v.（按鍵）輸入（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. copy machine 影印機；亦稱作copying/Xerox machine或copier。 2. press 按壓；press the button 表「按壓按鈕」。 3. have to 必須

Sam has a problem using a copy machine and is asking Ruth for help.

Sam在使用影印機時發生問題，他正在尋求Ruth的協助。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Could you come down／to the 2nd floor／for a minute?

你可以下來／到二樓／一會兒嗎？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I guess there should be a note about it on the machine.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Who are Sam and Ruth?

(A) Brother and sister

(B) People at work

(C) Teacher and student

2. What is true about Sam?

(A) He is not on the second floor.

(B) Only he didn’t know how to use the machine.

(C) He got help from Ruth in the end.

3. What may Ruth do next?

(A) Ask Sam to find someone else to help him.

(B) Write a note and put it on the machine.

(C) Change the new machine back to the old one.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I guess／there should be a note／about it／on the machine.

我猜想／應該有一張便條／關於這件事／在機器上。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (B)