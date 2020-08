會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】 夏日博覽會

★ 單字

1. fair [fɛr] n. 博覽會(國中挑戰800字) 2. event [ɪˋvɛnt] n. 活動;事件(國中挑戰800字)

★ 實用字詞

1. schedule 時刻表;行程表

2. used books 二手書

3. click 表「(用滑鼠)點擊」

Here is the information about the 2020 summer fair in Taipei.

以下是有關2020年台北夏日博覽會的資訊。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

There’s a fun game/and prizes/at 16:30, on Fridays.

有好玩的遊戲/和獎品/在週五的下午四點半。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Check #2020-FAIR to know more or click here to contact us.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. What is the summer fair about?

(A) Opening a store

(B) Learning to write

(C) Enjoying reading

2. Who is most likely to go to the fair?

(A) Jenny, who has a five-year-old boy.

(B) Kevin, who likes to stay at home.

(C) Mr. Brown, who seldom surfs the Internet.

3. What can we know from the information?

(A) The fair is free to everyone.

(B) People can eat and drink in the fair.

(C) There are video games for sale.

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Check #2020-FAIR/to know more/or click here/to contact us.

查看#2020-FAIR/以得知更多訊息/或點擊這裡/聯絡我們。

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)