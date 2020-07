會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】 熱門舞台劇

★單字

1. play [ple] n. 戲劇、遊戲(國中基本1200字) 2. delay [dɪˋle] v. 延期(補充單字)

★實用字詞

1. stage play 舞台劇 2. can’t wait 等不及 3. COVID-19新冠肺炎︰corona(CO)冠狀 + virus(VI)病毒 + disease(D)疾病 + 2019 4. outbreak 爆發(這裡指新冠肺炎的突然發生)

Jack and Zoe are talking about a hit stage play.

杰克、柔伊正在談論一齣熱門舞台劇。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

I can’t wait to/see the show/on Saturday.

我等不及去/看表演/在星期六。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Yes, it was delayed by the “COVID-19” outbreak.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. When is the show scheduled?

(A) On Friday

(B) On Saturday

(C) On Sunday

2. When was the show supposed to be put on stage?

(A) In May

(B) In June

(C) In July

3. What happened to the show?

(A) It was advanced

(B) It was delayed

(C) It was canceled

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Yes,/it was delayed/by the “COVID-19” outbreak.

是的,/它延期了/因為「新冠肺炎」爆發。

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (B)