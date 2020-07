會考生活英語／【保健篇】 診所

★單字

1. wait [wet] v. 等待(國中基本1200字) 2. crowded [ˋkraʊdɪd] adj. 擁擠的(國中挑戰800字)

★實用字詞

1. wait for 等待某人/事/物 2. make an appointment 進行預約、掛號

Jack is complaining that the clinic is too crowded.

杰克正在抱怨某診所太擁擠了。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

There are/so many people/in the clinic/today.

有/好多人/在診所裡/今天。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

It usually takes 15 minutes, but we have waited for 45 minutes.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. When is the clinic open?

(A) Everyday

(B) Saturday & Sunday

(C) Monday to Friday

2. Why is Jack upset?

(A) He missed an appointment

(B) The clinic is crowded

(C) The clinic is closed

3. How long have they waited there?

(A) 45 minutes

(B) 30 minutes

(C) 15 minutes

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

It usually takes/15 minutes,/but we have waited for/45 minutes.

通常只要/15分鐘,/但是我們等了/45分鐘。

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)