會考生活英語／【生活篇】 寫信

聯合新聞網 / 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. paper [ˋpepɚ] n. 報告（可數）（國中基本1200字）

2. touch [tʌtʃ] n./v. 聯繫；接觸（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. keep + 人 + from + V-ing 某人不能……

2. knock down 擊倒；另(be) down and out表「完全被擊潰；窮途潦倒」

3. put off 延後

Jane is writing her friend, Ann, in the UK and talking about her life.

Jane正寫信給她在英國的朋友Ann並且談及自己的生活。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I have to put off／all my fun plans for this summer／just because of COVID-19.

我必須延後／我今年夏天所有好玩的計畫／正因為新冠肺炎。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I’m so glad to know you and your family are fine in the UK.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Why didn’t Jane write to Ann until now?

(A) She didn’t like to write emails.

(B) She had too much work to do at school.

(C) She caught COVID-19 and was sick.

2. What has happened to Jane’s plans?

(A) She doesn’t like her fun plans.

(B) Some of them are changed.

(C) They will take place later.

3. Which is true?

(A) Jane fell down and is feeling lonely in Taiwan.

(B) Jane is worried because Ann isn’t fine in the UK.

(C) Ann wrote Jane first after their last emails.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I’m so glad to know／you and your family are fine／in the UK.

我很高興得知／妳和妳的家人都很好／在英國。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (C)

考題 COVID-19 英國 會考 國中會考生活英語

