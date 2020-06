會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 端午節

★ 單字

1. yourself [jʊɚˋsɛlf] n. 你自己(國中基本1200字) 2. taste [test] v. 品嘗(國中基本1200字)

★ 實用字詞

1. rice dumpling 粽子

2. No way! 「不可能;不行」,用來表達「不可置信」或拒絕提議

3. pro是professional(專業人士)的口語簡稱

Bob is talking and sharing his rice dumplings with his Taiwanese friend, Jay.

Bob正和他的台灣朋友Jay聊天並分享他的粽子。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

Ken’s grandma taught me/how to make rice dumplings.

Ken的祖母教我/如何包粽子。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

This is my first time to taste a rice dumpling made by a French!

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. Who never makes rice dumplings?

(A) Bob

(B) Ken’s grandma

(C) Jay

2. What did Bob say about Ken’s grandma?

(A) She is a teacher at school.

(B) She made rice dumplings fast.

(C) She is a baseball coach.

3. What will Jay most likely do next?

(A) Make rice dumplings himself.

(B) Eat the food made by Bob.

(C) Buy lunch for Bob.

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

This is my first time/to taste a rice dumpling/made by a French!

這是我第一次/品嘗粽子/由法國人包的!

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (B)