會考生活英語／【校園篇】 英文片語

聯合新聞網 / 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. experience [ɪkˋspɪrɪəns] n. 經驗（國中基本1200字）

2. advice [ədˋvaɪs] n. 建議；忠告（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. phrase 片語；慣用語

2. give color to… 為……增添色彩；使……變得豐富

3. take… for example 舉……為例

4. pick one’s brain 向某人請教

An article in BBQ English magazine talks about some interesting English phrases.

在BBQ英文雜誌上有一篇文章談論關於一些有趣的英文片語。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

But these phrases／give color to the language／if we know／how to use them.

但是這些片語／使語言變得豐富／如果我們知道／如何使用他們。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

They may not “see eye to eye” with you when they don’t like your ideas.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What do many people think of English phrases?

(A) Exciting

(B) Difficult

(C) Easy

2. What can English phrases do?

(A) Make people’s language interesting.

(B) Help people save more time.

(C) Let people say something more politely.

3. Which is NOT correct?

(A) Ted teaches well; he is an “old hand” at teaching.

(B) Karl should “hold his head high” to protect his eyes.

(C) Ed is not happy; he is “pulling a long face.”

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

They may not／“see eye to eye” with you／when they don’t like your ideas.

他們也許並沒有／和你意見一致／當他們不喜歡你的想法時。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (B)

