會考生活英語／【職場篇】 送包裹

★ 單字

1. package [ˋpækɪdʒ] n. 包裹(國中基本1200字) 2. miss [mɪs] v. 錯過(國中基本1200字)

★ 實用字詞

1. drop off 表「順道送來(某物)」;也可指「讓(某人)下車」。 2. some other time 改天;其他時候

Jenny is sending messages to Steve in the office.

Jenny正在辦公室傳簡訊給Steve。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

Mr. Wilson dropped it off/at our office/this morning,/at around 10.

Wilson先生把它送到/我們辦公室/今天早上/大約10點的時候。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

He needs to talk to you about the best plans they can give us.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. Where was Steve at 10 this morning?

(A) At home

(B) On a business trip

(C) At a meeting

2. What is Jenny’s job?

(A) A secretary

(B) A mail carrier

(C) A housewife

3. What may Steve say next?

(A) “So, did you ask him out?”

(B) “I see. I’ll call him later.”

(C) “It’s time to go home now.”

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

He needs to talk to you/about the best plans/they can give us.

他需要跟你談談/關於最佳的方案/他們能給我們。

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)