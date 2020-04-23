會考生活英語／【育樂篇】 植物園

★ 單字

1. guide [gaɪd] n./v. 指導（國中挑戰800字） 2. center [ˋsɛntɚ] n. 中心（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. botanical garden 植物園 2. main section 主要部份 3. permit 許可（證）

Andy’s showing Gloria the map of Hushan Botanical Garden.

Andy正拿給Gloria瞧瞧胡山植物園的地圖。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

And please remember／to take your trash／with you.

並且請記得／帶走你的垃圾／隨身。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Visits are free but a permit is needed.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Which has the longest trail in the main sections?

(A) Natural Classroom

(B) Tree Exhibition

(C) Forest Discovery

2. What can people do in the Garden?

(A) Go fishing and camping

(B) Study different trees and plants

(C) Take a walk with their pets

3. What do we know from the map?

(A) Visitors can find a toilet at Control Station.

(B) Nature Center is in the main sections.

(C) People don’t have to pay to get a permit.

解答：

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)