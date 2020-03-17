會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 甜點烘焙
★單字
1. lemon [ˋlɛmən] n. 檸檬（國中基本1200字）
2. difficult [ˋdɪfə͵kəlt] adj. 困難（國中挑戰800字）
3. bake [bek] v. 烤（國中基本1200字）
★實用字詞
1. French lemon tart 法式檸檬塔
2. crust 脆皮；custard filling 奶黃餡料
3. not at all一點也不
Jack is telling Zoe how to make a French lemon tart.
杰克正在告訴柔伊要如何製作法式檸檬塔。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Next,／let’s make／the lemon custard filling.
接著，／讓我們來製作／檸檬蛋奶凍當內餡。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Finally, pour the filling into the crust, and bake it for about 15 to 20 minutes.
考題練習：多益普及＋國中會考題型
1. What is Jack making?
(A) Egg tart
(B) Lemon tart
(C) Lemon cake
2. Is it hard to make a lemon tart?
(A) Yes
(B) Maybe
(C) No
3. How long does the baking take?
(A) 10 to 15 minutes
(B) 15 to 20 minutes
(C) 20 to 25 minutes
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Finally,／pour the filling into the crust,／and bake it／for about 15 to 20 minutes.
最後，／再將內餡倒入餅皮，／並烘烤／大約15至20分鐘。
考題練習：多益普及＋國中會考題型
1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (B)
