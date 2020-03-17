快訊

讀書也犯法？從《國際橋牌社》回顧「二條一」

羨慕台灣防疫資訊透明 台人：在法國沒有人相信我的話

會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 甜點烘焙

聯合新聞網 / 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

1. lemon [ˋlɛmən] n. 檸檬（國中基本1200字）

2. difficult [ˋdɪfə͵kəlt] adj. 困難（國中挑戰800字）

3. bake [bek] v. 烤（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. French lemon tart 法式檸檬塔

2. crust 脆皮；custard filling 奶黃餡料

3. not at all一點也不

Jack is telling Zoe how to make a French lemon tart.

杰克正在告訴柔伊要如何製作法式檸檬塔。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Next,／let’s make／the lemon custard filling.

接著，／讓我們來製作／檸檬蛋奶凍當內餡。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Finally, pour the filling into the crust, and bake it for about 15 to 20 minutes.

考題練習：多益普及＋國中會考題型

1. What is Jack making?

(A) Egg tart

(B) Lemon tart

(C) Lemon cake

2. Is it hard to make a lemon tart?

(A) Yes

(B) Maybe

(C) No

3. How long does the baking take?

(A) 10 to 15 minutes

(B) 15 to 20 minutes

(C) 20 to 25 minutes

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Finally,／pour the filling into the crust,／and bake it／for about 15 to 20 minutes.

最後，／再將內餡倒入餅皮，／並烘烤／大約15至20分鐘。

考題練習：多益普及＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (B)

多益 會考 國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

竹縣高中跨校選課 選修生成長

新竹縣國立竹北高中、縣立湖口高中、縣立六家高中，為了讓縣立高中生的選修課程更多元化，108學年開始推動跨校選課，方案名為新竹縣「風城竹課匯」，訂每周一下午為「溪北共學日」，提供包括法語、德語、生活中的英文、美味實驗室、阿卡貝拉等8科目，吸引23名學生適性跨校選修。

防疫期間也要地震演練 青潭國小靠視訊檢視學生躲好沒

防疫期間防災演練不打烊，新北市新店青潭國小更首度將防災演練結合網路視訊直播。演練後，以視訊直接對學生的避難動作進行回饋，...

會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 甜點烘焙

★單字 1. lemon [ˋlɛmən] n. 檸檬（國中基本1200字） 2. difficult [ˋdɪfə͵kəlt] adj. 困難（國中挑戰800字） 3. bake [bek] v. 烤（國中基本1200字）

校園英雄榜／吳慧蘭樹人40年 守護弱勢生

新北市汐止國中校長吳慧蘭從事教育事業40多年，她將弱勢學生視為心頭肉，主動幫助上百名課業、經濟弱勢的學生，甚至成為學生人生道路上重要貴人；吳慧蘭表示，在幫助學生的過程中，自己也學習很多並珍惜擁有的一切，只希望能給學生最好的。

校園英雄榜／用畫訴說故事 潘律禎獎不完

宜蘭國中三年級學生潘律禎從小對畫畫有興趣，小學時選擇進入美術班，以努力不懈及優異成績，說服家人同意他走上這條路。他的作品不單只是漂亮，還訴說故事，成了一幅幅可閱讀的畫作。

中小學首辦AI課程共備 各縣市種子教師齊聚增能

教育部去年推出第一套人工智慧中小學教材「和AI作朋友」，14、15日也在台南大學舉行第一波國中小AI種子教師共備工作坊。...

提早進大學做實驗 中山大學開放高中生申請

還沒上大學，也能早一步進大學做實驗！國立中山大學「協助高中特色課程－開放實驗室實作計畫」今天起開放高中學校免費申請，學生...

是你嗎？33年黑板留字 南寧高中尋校友返校完成任務

台南市南區南寧高中日前進行舊校舍拆除作業時，意外發現舊黑板上竟留有33年前值日生的字跡，市議員呂維胤、南寧高中校長蘇宗立...

企業家大手筆贈70萬片愛心口罩 發送高市公私立學校

全國上下全力抗疫，企業也紛紛慷慨解囊捐防疫物資獻愛心，高雄市教育局獲贈70萬片口罩，今天一早配發給全市校園，每位師生能有...

國中會考20多萬人報名 比去年少6千

一○九年國中教育會考報名完畢，經全國試務會（台師大心測中心）統計，受少子化衝擊，全國十八考區及大陸考場總報名人數廿萬九○四五人，比起去年又少約六千人。

影／「防疫需求」不開大門 中市衛道中學挨轟「不知應變」

台中市衛道中學上午舉辦「國一入學多元評量」考試，發生考完試校方卻以防疫需求不開大門，致學生疏散慢，家長因遲未接到小孩而開...

防疫不無聊線上劇場、畫廊、博物館看到飽

新冠肺炎風暴襲來，民眾擔心群聚效應不敢進劇場、博物館。其實，許多博物館、藝廊都在防疫期間推出線上服務，還有劇團推出線上劇...

熱門新聞

行政院拍板！高中以下師生 本學期上課日期間禁止出國

各地接連宣布禁師生出國 台大醫：邏輯不通

中原大學防疫 首創學生不用到校上課不集中考試

新北6月底前禁師生出國 北市：7月14日前禁師生出國

中小學師生明起禁止出國 全教總：不合理的差別待遇

高中生確診...教育部查返台師生動向 隱匿旅遊史將究責

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。