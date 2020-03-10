會考生活英語／【校園篇】 網球場整修
★單字
1. tennis [ˋtɛnɪs] n. 網球（國中基本1200字）
2. court [kort] n. 場地（國中挑戰800字）
3. repair [rɪˋpɛr] n. 修理（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. Physical Education (PE) 體育課、體育教育
2. during the period 在此期間
The school is announcing the temporary closure of the tennis court this week.
學校正在宣布網球場本周將暫時關閉。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
The school’s tennis court／will be closed／for repair!
學校網球場／將關閉／進行整修！
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
For any question, please contact the Physical Education Section.
考題練習：多益普及＋國中會考題型
1. What will be closed?
(A) Badminton court
(B) Basketball court
(C) Tennis court
2. When will the court be closed?
(A) From Monday to Wednesday
(B) From Wednesday to Sunday
(C) From Wednesday to Monday
3. Which section can students contact?
(A) Physical Education Section
(B) General Education Section
(C) Teacher Education Section
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
For any question,／please contact／the Physical Education Section.
有任何問題，／敬請聯絡／體育組。
考題練習：多益普及＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)
