會考生活英語／【育樂篇】 逛夜市

★單字

1. market [ˋmɑrkɪt] n. 市場、市集(國中基本1200字)

2. snack [snæk] n. 點心、小吃(國中基本1200字)

★實用字詞

1. night market 夜市 2. all kinds of 各式各樣、所有種類

Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about going to a night market tonight.

杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論今晚要去逛夜市的事。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

You can find/all kinds of/popular snacks/there.

你可以找到/各式各樣/受歡迎的點心/在那裡。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I really want to have a Taiwanese oyster omelet.

考題練習:多益普及+國中會考題型

1. Where are they going?

(A) School

(B) Supermarket

(C) Night market

2. How is the food at the night market?

(A) Tasty and expensive

(B) Tasty and cheap

(C) Tasteless and cheap

3. What does Jack want to try?

(A) An oyster omelet

(B) Oyster noodles

(C) A French omelet

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I really/want to have/a Taiwanese oyster omelet.

我真的/很想要吃/台式蚵仔煎。

考題練習:多益普及+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)