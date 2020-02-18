快訊

會考生活英語／【運動篇】 慈善路跑

聯合新聞網 / 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. event [ɪˋvɛnt] n. 事件；活動（國中挑戰800字）

2. attention [əˋtɛnʃən] n. 注意力；關注（國中挑戰800字）

3. draw [drɔ] v. 吸引；畫（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. charity run　慈善路跑

2. rural area　表「鄉村地區」，在此指「偏鄉」。

3. the +比較級…, the +比較級…　此句型表示「越……，越……」。

Two friends are talking about a charity run.

兩個朋友正在談論有關慈善路跑的事。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The more often／people join an event／like this,／the more money and attention／ will be drawn to it.

人們越常參加活動／像這類，／越多的錢和關注／就會被吸引到這件事上。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We can also enjoy the beautiful scenery all the way down to the finish line.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is Scott inviting Joan to do?

(A) Go to the gym.

(B) Join a run in Hualian.

(C) Plan a race for charity.

2. What is true about the charity run next month?

(A) People run around Taiwan.

(B) It’s for helping poor children.

(C) People who run first win money.

3. Why can people “run” to help others?

(A) They help to catch more attention.

(B) They find out more beautiful scenery.

(C) They help others to get jobs.

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We can also enjoy the beautiful scenery／all the way down／to the finish line.

我們也可以欣賞美麗的風景／一路上／直到終點線。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (A)

