會考生活英語／【商務篇】 告別派對

2019-09-17 11:50聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

office [ˋɔfɪs] n. 辦公室（國中基本1200字）

salesman [ˋselzmən] n. 售貨員、推銷員、業務員（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. welcome to… 歡迎來到…

2. branch office分公司；head office總公司

3. salesman在口語中常簡稱sales

Jack’s company is holding a farewell party for him.

杰克的公司正在幫他辦一場告別派對。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Now he is／promoted as／the new sales manager.

他現在／被升職為／新銷售經理。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

He will transfer to the head office in Hong Kong, starting next month.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When did Jack join ABC company?

(A) 1 year ago

(B) 3 years later

(C) 3 years ago

2. What is his new job?

(A) The Sales manager in New York

(B) A Sales assistant in the branch office

(C) The sales manager in Hong Kong

3. Where is the head office?

(A) Hong Kong

(B) Macao

(C) New York

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

He will transfer to／the head office in Hong Kong,／ starting next month.

他將調職到／香港的總公司／下個月起。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (A)

考題多益會考國中會考生活英語

