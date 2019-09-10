會考生活英語／【校園篇】 舉辦園遊會
★單字
plan [plæn] v./n. 計劃、籌劃（國中基本1200字）
total [ˋtotl] n. 總數、總額（國中基本1200字）
★實用字詞
1. plan for 為某事做計劃
2. a total of 總共有、總計為
A school is planning for a school carnival now.
一家學校正在計劃舉辦園遊會。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
To celebrate this,／we are planning for／a school carnival／next month.
為了慶祝這件事，／我們正在計劃／學校園遊會／在下個月。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
So there will be a total of 36 booths.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. When is the school carnival?
(A) This month
(B) Next month
(C) Next week
2. How many classes are there in this school?
(A) Thirty-three
(B) Thirty-six
(C) Sixty-three
3. Who should students report to?
(A) Chinese teacher
(B) English teacher
(C) Homeroom teacher
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
So there will be／a total of／36 booths.
所以將會有／總計是／36個攤位。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)
