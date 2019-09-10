會考生活英語／【校園篇】 舉辦園遊會

2019-09-10 15:46 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫



★單字

plan [plæn] v./n. 計劃、籌劃（國中基本1200字） total [ˋtotl] n. 總數、總額（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. plan for 為某事做計劃 2. a total of 總共有、總計為

A school is planning for a school carnival now.

一家學校正在計劃舉辦園遊會。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

To celebrate this,／we are planning for／a school carnival／next month.

為了慶祝這件事，／我們正在計劃／學校園遊會／在下個月。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

So there will be a total of 36 booths.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When is the school carnival?

(A) This month

(B) Next month

(C) Next week

2. How many classes are there in this school?

(A) Thirty-three

(B) Thirty-six

(C) Sixty-three

3. Who should students report to?

(A) Chinese teacher

(B) English teacher

(C) Homeroom teacher

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

So there will be／a total of／36 booths.

所以將會有／總計是／36個攤位。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)