會考生活英語／【藝文篇】 藝術展覽

2019-09-03 21:01 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授、英語教學博士張迪 編寫



★單字

art [ɑrt] n. 藝術、美術（國中基本1200字） museum [mjuˋzɪəm] n. 博物館、展覽館（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. tell someone to 叫某人做某事 2. to do an art project 做美術作業、藝術計劃；art exhibition 藝術展覽

Jack and Zoe are talking about their art project.

杰克和柔伊正在討論他們的美術作業。

分享 facebook

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The teacher／told us to／do an art project.

老師／叫我們去／做一份美術作業。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Let’s go to the ABC Museum together Saturday.

1. What do they need to do?

(A) An art project

(B) An art exhibition

(C) An art show

2. When will they go to the museum?

(A) Saturday morning

(B) Saturday afternoon

(C) Saturday evening

3. When will the museum close?

(A) 7:00 p.m.

(B) 9:00 p.m.

(C) 9:00 a.m.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Let’s go to／the ABC Museum／together／on Saturday.

讓我們去／ABC博物館／一起／在週六。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (B)