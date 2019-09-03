親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
公懲會審管案
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
升大學甄選攻略
升學情報站
新知學習
觀點評論

LINE貼圖新功能！照片、影片都開放使用了

一夜晉升億萬富翁！「大樂透」開獎頭獎上看2.4億

會考生活英語／【藝文篇】 藝術展覽

2019-09-03 21:01聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

art [ɑrt] n. 藝術、美術（國中基本1200字）

museum [mjuˋzɪəm] n. 博物館、展覽館（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. tell someone to 叫某人做某事

2. to do an art project 做美術作業、藝術計劃；art exhibition 藝術展覽

Jack and Zoe are talking about their art project.

杰克和柔伊正在討論他們的美術作業。

分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The teacher／told us to／do an art project.

老師／叫我們去／做一份美術作業。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Let’s go to the ABC Museum together Saturday.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What do they need to do?

(A) An art project

(B) An art exhibition

(C) An art show

2. When will they go to the museum?

(A) Saturday morning

(B) Saturday afternoon

(C) Saturday evening

3. When will the museum close?

(A) 7:00 p.m.

(B) 9:00 p.m.

(C) 9:00 a.m.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Let’s go to／the ABC Museum／together／on Saturday.

讓我們去／ABC博物館／一起／在週六。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (B)

考題博物館國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

羅東高中首開戀愛文學課 教學生認識什麼是愛

2019-09-03 14:10

羅東高中開戀愛文學選修課 你的名字、房思琪都入題

2019-09-03 10:07

球打累了有幸福點心吃 立委找企業幫助基隆棒球體育班

2019-09-03 09:25

貧女考上嘉女 教長送書桌圓夢

2019-09-03 00:54

揚子中學 像走入度假村

2019-09-02 23:33

偏鄉小校皮影戲團扮外交大使 帶國旗德國演出載譽返國

2019-09-02 18:07

雲林這所學校像渡假村 藍白色建築美到不行

2019-09-02 18:05

南光高中傳捷報 2019思源科技創意大賽奪銀牌

2019-09-02 15:10

熱門文章

管中閔被申誡只是「前菜」 台大博士生：大餐還在後面

2019-09-03 12:31

學測申請八成醫學系不採社會科 北醫大明年擬跟進

2019-09-03 13:48

獨／管中閔被申誡 吳茂昆涉貪案拖了一年北檢還踢皮球

2019-09-03 11:38

南部私校生存難 遠東科大明年3系停招

2019-09-03 09:19

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top