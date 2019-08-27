會考生活英語／【生活篇】 售屋廣告

2019-08-27 09:31 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫



★ 單字

comfortable [ˋkʌmfɚtəb!] adj. 舒服的（國中基礎1200字） modern [ˋmɑdɚn] adj. 現代的（國中基礎1200字） interested [ˋɪntərɪstɪd] adj. 感興趣的（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. for sale 表「出售」；on sale 是「特賣」。 2. look for… 尋找…… 3. 15-minute drive 15分鐘開車的路程

Here’s an ad for a country house for sale.

以下是一則鄉間住宅的售屋廣告。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Looking for a quiet country house／with beautiful trees around?

正在尋找靜謐的鄉間住宅／有美麗的樹木環繞嗎？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If you are interested, please call Charles Bowen at 800-123-4567.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Where is the house?

(A) In town

(B) In the country

(C) In the mountains

2. What CAN’T we know from the ad?

(A) How much the house costs.

(B) How far the house is from town.

(C) Who lives next door.

3. Who might Charles Bowen be?

(A) The man who helps to sell the house.

(B) The man who wants to buy the house.

(C) The man who knows nothing about the house.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If you are interested,／please call Charles Bowen／at 800-123-4567.

如果您感興趣的話，／請洽Charles Bowen／打800-123-4567這支電話。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)