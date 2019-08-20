親愛的網友：
會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】 影響力世代

2019-08-20 12:19聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

teenager [ˋtin͵edʒɚ] n. 青少年（teens 青少年們）（國中基本1200字）

album [ˋælbəm] n. 專輯（國中挑戰800字）

invite [ɪnˋvaɪt] v. 邀請（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. leave one’s mark on… 留下影響力

2. under the name of… 以……為名

3. the UN (United Nations) 聯合國

A

magazine article talks about the popular Korean Group, BTS, and their music.

一篇雜誌文章談論到熱門韓團BTS和他們的音樂。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

This 7-young-men group /has left their mark／on the world.

這個七位年輕人的團體／已經留下影響力／對這個世界。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

In 2018, they were invited to speak at the UN about stopping violence against children and teens.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Who are the “ARMY”?

(A) The soldiers in Korea

(B) The BTS fans

(C) The guys in the group

2. What is the message from BTS about?

(A) Fun

(B) Love

(C) God

3. What is true about the group?

(A) There are seven boys and girls.

(B) They help teenagers by giving them prizes.

(C) They are famous around the world.

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

In 2018,／they were invited to speak at the UN／about stopping violence／against children and teens.

在2018年，／他們受邀到聯合國演講／關於防止暴力行為／不利於兒童及青少年。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)

BTSxUNICEF #ENDviolence：

BTS "為微小事物的詩(Boy With Luv) feat. Halsey"Official Music Video：

考題多益聯合國會考解答

