會考生活英語／【銷售篇】 二手智慧手機
★單字
phone[fon] n.電話（國中基本1200字）
price [praɪs] n. 價格（國中基本1200字）
ship [ʃɪp] v. 運送（國中基本1200字）
★實用字詞
1. smart phone 智慧手機
2. for sale 待售
This is a classified ad about a smart phone.
這是一則想要賣智慧手機的分類廣告。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
The second-hand／a smart phone／is in good condition.
這個二手的／智慧手機／狀況還算良好。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Free shipping within Taiwan and $100 for all international shipping.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. How much is the product?
(A) $890
(B) $990
(C) $1090
2. How can it be paid?
(A) Online
(B) ATM
(C) Both
3. How much is local shipping?
(A) Free
(B) $100
(C) $990
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Free shipping／within Taiwan／and $100 for all international shipping.
免運費／在台灣，／一百元。/國際運費一律
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)
