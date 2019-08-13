會考生活英語／【銷售篇】 二手智慧手機

2019-08-13 10:45 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫



★單字

phone[fon] n.電話（國中基本1200字） price [praɪs] n. 價格（國中基本1200字） ship [ʃɪp] v. 運送（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. smart phone 智慧手機 2. for sale 待售

This is a classified ad about a smart phone.

這是一則想要賣智慧手機的分類廣告。

分享 facebook

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The second-hand／a smart phone／is in good condition.

這個二手的／智慧手機／狀況還算良好。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Free shipping within Taiwan and $100 for all international shipping.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. How much is the product?

(A) $890

(B) $990

(C) $1090

2. How can it be paid?

(A) Online

(B) ATM

(C) Both

3. How much is local shipping?

(A) Free

(B) $100

(C) $990

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Free shipping／within Taiwan／and $100 for all international shipping.

免運費／在台灣，／一百元。/國際運費一律

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)