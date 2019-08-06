會考生活英語／【生活篇】 父親節禮物

★ 單字

serious [ˋsɪrɪəs] adj. 嚴肅的（國中基礎1200字） hug [hʌg] n./v. 擁抱（國中挑戰800字） envelope [ˋɛnvə͵lop] n. 信封（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. help out 幫忙解決困難 2. all the time 表「總是；始終」，置於句尾。

Lin is asking his friend, Peter, about some gift ideas for Father’s Day.

Lin正在詢問他的朋友Peter有關挑選父親節禮物的一些想法。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

But I never know／what to get for my dad.

但是我從不知道／要買什麼送我父親。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Then I’ll give him my “Hong Bao,” a red envelope with money in it.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What may Lin’s father be like?

(A) He’s smart.

(B) He seldom smiles.

(C) He’s funny.

2. What is true about Peter?

(A) He’s from the US.

(B) He doesn’t help Lin.

(C) He never hugs his father.

3. What will Lin do on Father’s Day?

(A) Buy a special gift for his father.

(B) Give his father a hug and a “Hong Bao.”

(C) Give his father a gift and a “Hong Bao.”

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Then I’ll give him my “Hong Bao,”／a red envelope with money in it.

然後我會給他我的「紅包」，／就是一個裡面裝有錢的紅色信封。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (B)