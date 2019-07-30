會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】 演唱會
★單字
mind [maɪnd] n. 主意、意見、想法（國中基本1200字）
expensive [ɪkˋspɛnsɪv] adj. 昂貴的、高價的（國中基本1200字）
★實用字詞
1. change one’s mind 改變主意
2. decide to 決定去做某事
Zoe is asking Jack whether he went to the rock concert last night.
柔伊在問杰克到底昨晚有沒有去那場搖滾演唱會。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
But I changed my mind／at the last minute,／because the ticket was too expensive.
但我改變主意／在最後時刻，／因為門票太貴了。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
So I decided to buy the singer’s CD instead.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. Did Jack go to the concert?
(A) Yes
(B) No
(C) Maybe
2. How much was a student ticket?
(A) $2,800
(B) $1,800
(C) $1,000
3. What did he decide to do?
(A) Buy a rock
(B) Buy a ticket
(C) Buy a CD
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
So I decided to／buy the singer’s CD／instead.
所以我決定／購買歌手的CD／作為替代。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)
