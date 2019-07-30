會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】 演唱會

2019-07-30 10:23 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫



★單字

mind [maɪnd] n. 主意、意見、想法（國中基本1200字） expensive [ɪkˋspɛnsɪv] adj. 昂貴的、高價的（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. change one’s mind 改變主意 2. decide to 決定去做某事

Zoe is asking Jack whether he went to the rock concert last night.

柔伊在問杰克到底昨晚有沒有去那場搖滾演唱會。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

But I changed my mind／at the last minute,／because the ticket was too expensive.

但我改變主意／在最後時刻，／因為門票太貴了。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

So I decided to buy the singer’s CD instead.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Did Jack go to the concert?

(A) Yes

(B) No

(C) Maybe

2. How much was a student ticket?

(A) $2,800

(B) $1,800

(C) $1,000

3. What did he decide to do?

(A) Buy a rock

(B) Buy a ticket

(C) Buy a CD

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

So I decided to／buy the singer’s CD／instead.

所以我決定／購買歌手的CD／作為替代。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)