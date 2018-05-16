親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
台大校長空窗中
35th政大金旋獎
文教新訊
觀點評論
大學研究所
技職教育
大學考招
中小學
新知學習
升學情報站
國家考試
升大學甄選攻略

戰勝聽力！107國中會考英聽模擬題 Part 2

2018-05-16 08:42希平方

做完戰勝聽力！107 國中會考英聽模擬題 Part 1，接下來是更具挑戰性的言談理解！傳授你一個小撇步，開始聽之前先快速瞄一下選項，了解問題是和什麼有關，例如「價錢」、「時間」、「地點」、「職業」、「情境推測」...，這樣在聽的時候也會比較容易知道重點在哪裡喔。

第三大題 : 言談理解

第 1 題

(A) 2,300 dollars.

(B) 3,200 dollars.

(C) 6,400 dollars.

第 2 題

(A) At a stadium.

(B) At a gym.

(C) At a basketball court.

第 3 題

(A) It’s across from a flower shop.

(B) It’s in Central Park.

(C) It’s close to Central Park Station.

第 4 題

(A) At about 6:30.

(B) At about 7:00.

(C) At about 7:30.

第 5 題

(A) She is a travel agent.

(B) She is a tour guide.

(C) She is a translator.

第 6 題

(A) She is having a history test.

(B) She can’t find her textbook.

(C) She doesn’t like the history class.

第三大題答案及詳解

第 1 題答案 : (B)

音檔內容 :

A: I’m so happy about this coat. I bought it online a few days ago. （這件大衣讓我好開心。幾天前我在網路上買的。）

B: What good quality! It must have cost you a lot!（品質真好！這一定花妳很多錢！）

A: Well, not really. It’s actually secondhand. I saw it at a department store for 6,400 dollars, but I got this one half price.（這個嘛，還好耶。它其實是二手的。我在一間百貨公司看到它是 6,400 元，但我這件拿到半價。）

B: What a bargain! Can you tell me which site you bought it on?（好划算！妳可以告訴我妳在哪個網站上買的嗎？）

A: Sure! I will send the link to you later.（當然！我待會把連結傳給你。）

Question: How much did the coat cost?（問題 : 這件大衣多少錢？）

關鍵句是 I saw it at a department store for 6,400 dollars, but I got this one half price.（我在一間百貨公司看到它是 6,400 元，但我這件拿到半價。）

6,400 元的半價就是 3,200 元囉。聽力很常考數字，所以聽到價格時都要豎起耳朵喔！

第 2 題答案 : (A)

音檔內容 :

A: This is my first time at a real baseball game. I’m so excited!（這是我第一次看現場的棒球賽。我好興奮！）

B: It’s totally different from just watching games on TV, isn’t it?（這和只從電視上看比賽完全不同，對吧？）

A: Yeah, and the ticket is not as expensive as I thought it would be. By the way, how many times have you been to real games like this?（對啊，而且票沒有我想像中那麼貴。對了，妳來看像這樣的現場球賽幾次了？）

B: Well, I guess more than 20. Most of the time I come with my dad. My mom and sister aren’t interested in sports. Look! It’s the cheerleading squad and the mascot. （這個嘛，我猜超過二十次。大多數的時候我都和我爸一起來。我媽和我妹對運動沒興趣。妳看！是啦啦隊和吉祥物。）

Question: Where are the women?（問題 : 女人們在哪裡？）

從第一句 This is my first time at a real baseball game.（這是我第一次來看真的棒球賽。）就可以判斷出地點是在棒球場、大型體育場。

Gym 是「健身房、體育館」，basketball court 是「籃球場」，都不是這裡的場景喔。

第 3 題答案 : (C)

音檔內容 :

A: Excuse me, miss. I’m looking for this art gallery, but I got lost.（不好意思，小姐。我在找這間美術館，但我迷路了。）

B: Let me see...It’s less than a 10-minute walk from here, but it’s a bit hard to find for tourists since there aren’t many signs on the street. I suggest you take a taxi or bus number five going toward that direction, and get off at Central Park Station. The gallery is right next to a flower shop outside Central Park. （讓我看看...從這裡走路不用十分鐘就會到了，但這對觀光客來說有點難找，因為街上沒有很多指標。我建議你搭計程車，或往那個方向的五號公車，然後在「中央公園站」下車。美術館就在中央公園外面的花店旁邊。）

A: Okay. Thanks for the information!（好的。謝謝妳提供的資訊！）

B: Not a problem. Enjoy your stay in the city!（不用客氣。在這個城市好好玩吧！）

Question: Where is the art gallery located?（問題 : 美術館位於哪裡？）

在講要怎麼去某地點時，也要認真聽喔。關鍵句是這兩句：

I suggest you take a taxi or bus number five going toward that direction, and get off at Central Park Station.（我建議你搭計程車，或往那個方向的五號公車，然後在「中央公園站」下車。）

The gallery is right next to a flower shop outside Central Park.（美術館就在中央公園外面的花店旁邊。 ）

選項 (A) It’s across from a flower shop.（它在花店對面。）是錯的，應該是在花店「旁邊 (next to)」。

選項 (B) It’s in Central Park.（它在中央公園裡面。）也是錯的，應該是在中央公園「外面 (outside)」。

第 4 題答案 : (C)

音檔內容 :

A: Sally, aren’t you going on a date tonight? It’s almost 5:30. Why haven’t you started getting dressed?（Sally，妳今晚不是要去約會嗎？快五點半了。為什麼妳還不開始換衣服？）

B: Yeah, John and I were planning to have dinner together at 6:00, but I just got a message from him saying that he is at the office now and might be about an hour and a half late.（對啊，John 和我本來計畫要六點一起吃晚餐，但我剛收到他傳來的訊息，說他現在在辦公室，而且可能會遲到約一個半小時。）

A: Sounds awful. I can’t believe he has to work extra hours even on the weekend.（聽起來好慘。我不敢相信他甚至在週末都要加班。）

B: Yeah. Poor John and me. I’m so hungry!（對啊。我和 John 好可憐喔。我好餓！）

Question: What time will Sally meet her boyfriend tonight?（問題 : Sally 今晚幾點會和她男朋友碰面？）

重點句在 John and I were planning to have dinner together at 6:00, but I just got a message from him saying that he is at the office now and might be about an hour and a half late.

（John 和我本來計畫要六點一起吃晚餐，但我剛收到他傳來的訊息，說他現在在辦公室，而且可能會遲到約一個半小時。）

原本是 6:00 要吃晚餐，但遲到一個半小時（one and a half hours），所以實際上要吃飯的時間是 7:30。

第 5 題答案 : (B)

音檔內容：

A: Hello, Kate! How have you been? It’s been a while since the last time we met!（哈囉，Kate！妳最近過得如何？距離上次見面已經有好一陣子了。）

B: I’ve been doing great. I love my new job! And you?（我很好。我超喜歡我的新工作！妳呢？）

A: Great as well. I didn’t know you changed jobs. I thought you liked being a travel agent.（我也很好。我不知道妳換工作了。我以為你喜歡當旅行社人員。）

B: Yeah, I did, but a friend of mine just started up a travel business and needs someone with experience in leading tours. Plus, you know I’m pretty talkative and love traveling to different places.（我喜歡啊，但我一個朋友剛開始一個旅行事業，需要有帶團經驗的人。而且，你知道我還頗愛跟人聊天，然後喜歡到不同的地方走走。）

A: Sounds like the perfect job for you. Congratulations!（聽起來對你來說是個完美的工作。恭喜！）

Question: What does Kate do now?（問題 : Kate 現在的工作是什麼？）

從這裡可以知道以前原本是旅行社人員（travel agent），但已經換工作了：

I didn’t know you changed jobs. I thought you liked being a travel agent.（我不知道你換工作了。我以為你喜歡當旅行社人員。）

接著，從這裡可以推測新工作是導遊（tour guide）：

...needs someone with experience in leading tours. Plus, you know I’m pretty talkative and love traveling to different places.

（...需要有帶團經驗的人。而且，你知道我滿喜歡說話的，而且喜歡到不同的地方。）

第 6 題答案 : (B)

音檔內容：

A: Hey, Joyce. What happened?（嘿，Joyce。發生什麼事了？）

B: Hello, Anna. Did you see my history textbook? I remember it was right here in my locker last week.（哈囉，Anna。妳有看到我的歷史課本嗎？我記得它上星期還在我的置物櫃裡啊。）

A: No, I didn’t. Have you looked around the classroom yet?（沒有耶。妳有到教室看看了嗎？）

B: Yeah, I have, but it wasn’t there. What should I do? History class is going to start in 10 minutes.（我有，但它不在那裡。我該怎麼辦呢？歷史課再過十分鐘就要開始了。）

A: Is it possible that someone borrowed it from you to copy your notes?（有沒有可能有人跟你借來抄筆記？）

B: Right! Peter borrowed it and said he would bring it to class today.（對耶！Peter 借走了，然後說他今天會帶來課堂上。）

Question: What happened to Joyce?（問題 : Joyce 發生什麼事了？）

從這句 Did you see my history textbook?（你有看到我的歷史課本嗎？）就可以知道 Joyce 找不到她的課本囉！

以下提供另外兩個選項的翻譯 :

(A) She is having a history test.（她有個歷史測驗。）

(C) She doesn’t like the history class.（她不喜歡歷史課。）

以上六個題目大家做得如何呢？不懂的地方要趕快問老師，搞不好考試就出現類似的喔！考試前也可以到希平方網站多多磨練英文耳，而明年才要應戰的國二生，歡迎加入攻其不背的行列，打通英聽的任督二脈。希平方祝大家考試運旺旺！

國中教育會考。聯合報系資料照／記者楊萬雲攝影
國中教育會考。聯合報系資料照／記者楊萬雲攝影
分享

英語能力英聽會考

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。

相關新聞

戰勝聽力！107國中會考英聽模擬題 Part 1

2018-05-16 08:35

會考寫作攻略／考前建議與準備方向

2018-05-16 08:07

校務繁忙排除萬難 校長聯盟為學生演故事

2018-05-15 23:29

今年國小屬龍新生暴增 因增班問題台南爆衝突

2018-05-15 17:43

整理包／107會考衝刺！ 各科考前猜題一次看

2018-05-16 08:17

大馬國際發明展 康乃薾1金1銀1銅

2018-05-16 00:00

輔導學生33年受惠生回母任教 她獲教育部杏壇芬芳獎

2018-05-15 17:46

聽優人打鼓 小三學童：心都靜下來了

2018-05-14 23:08

與紐西蘭原住民交流 排灣學生看到自己驕傲文化

2018-05-14 19:00

苗栗疊杯運動、拖鞋鞋墊發明 世界發光發熱

2018-05-14 11:41

「培養閱讀力」 熱血老師林彥佑進偏鄉

2018-05-13 23:53

沙龍、馬車… 中平國中打造異國祕境 重返19世紀法國

2018-05-13 23:36

傳統結合現代 七股國小創意藝陣吸睛

2018-05-13 08:57

新生31人 偏鄉國小逆勢增班

2018-05-12 23:33

頭份國中新生超額面臨增班壓力 暫不啟動額滿機制

2018-05-11 10:03

利澤國中管樂團比賽拿特優 樂器全是借來的

2018-05-10 14:58

行政減量？高中校長遴選 到校考評取消

2018-05-09 23:55

高市源頭管理 候用校長須實習並通過考核

2018-05-09 23:37

比照國高中 國小代課老師鐘點費將調高

2018-05-09 23:36

校長不好做 兩人不懼異樣眼光回任教師

2018-05-09 23:34

嘉縣永慶高中國中部冠軍網球隊 出國比賽要自籌經費

2018-05-09 20:05

人生第一次大考國中教育會考 苗縣公館國中為學生祈福

2018-05-09 17:47

洗完澡浴室地面乾 日本學生好習慣震撼台灣家長

2018-05-09 16:37

全國僅4名！爸爸全職陪伴 花中沈耕宇拚上生物奧賽國手

2018-05-09 00:06

嘉市科展14件得獎 嘉華大贏家

2018-05-08 23:12

頭屋體育班文武雙全 金牌組合上建中

2018-05-08 22:47

論文賽穩健作答 義峰高中雙冠

2018-05-07 23:45

國中會考入闈 報考人數少1.3萬

2018-05-07 23:28

影／國中會考入闈 台師大：命題重生活化、情境化

2018-05-07 15:21

不怕拷問 雲林義峰高中勇奪雙冠

2018-05-07 12:49

台北市中小學資通訊應用大賽 日新國小創意奪冠

2018-05-07 09:36

龍年小一生增2607人 桃園18校總量管制

2018-05-07 09:03

會考寫作攻略／到底要寫些什麼？普遍→特殊

2018-05-07 07:55

酷！東山高中機器人社團 參賽奪大獎

2018-05-07 00:21

高中照服科畢業 30人一起就業升學

2018-05-07 00:04

300童夜宿圖書館 閱玩閱有趣

2018-05-06 22:49

107會考猜題／自然科作答把握兩個關鍵、三大題型

2018-05-04 07:59

科普環島列車帶你玩科學 全民科學月闖關

2018-05-03 09:52

107會考猜題／數學科回歸基本 寫題目有時間策略

2018-05-03 08:52
看更多

熱門文章

談拔管案 李錫錕：拔管黑手就是蔡總統嘛！

2018-05-15 12:51

拔管意見書關鍵人物「綠油油」 獨董利益迴避無事證

2018-05-15 11:14

吳茂昆適任嗎？全教總調查：縣市長綠參選人都不表態挺

2018-05-15 10:32

施政恐阻力重重 全台15家長團體認為吳茂昆不適任

2018-05-15 10:45

影／批拔管「先畫靶再射箭」 藍委籲教部公開會議紀錄

2018-05-15 16:46

今年國小屬龍新生暴增 因增班問題台南爆衝突

2018-05-15 17:43

卡管案 藍委質疑利益輸送

2018-05-15 23:55

輔導學生33年受惠生回母任教 她獲教育部杏壇芬芳獎

2018-05-15 17:46

政府砸錢推私幼公共化 婦團：政策牛肉給業者的肥肉？

2018-05-15 10:25

整理包／107會考衝刺！ 各科考前猜題一次看

2018-05-16 08:17

政府砸錢推私幼公共化 婦團重批

2018-05-15 14:11

環球科大斥資2.2億元 多功能體育館落成啟用

2018-05-15 13:59

中興大學長照ALL PASS 今開幕服務銀髮族

2018-05-15 15:21

元培醫事科技大學護理系舉行加冠儀式

2018-05-15 21:06

翻轉技職教育 明新科大創MUST+PLAY 教學

2018-05-15 15:48

戰勝聽力！107國中會考英聽模擬題 Part 2

2018-05-16 08:42

康乃薾中小學參加馬國ITEX 發明展 榮獲1金1銀1銅

2018-05-15 16:25

戰勝聽力！107國中會考英聽模擬題 Part 1

2018-05-16 08:35

國中會考本周登場 屏東8千考生應試

2018-05-15 15:03

五專優先免試入學 今年首度試辦

2018-05-15 23:27

正修設「關愛輔導中心」 開啟身障生無限可能

2018-05-15 19:18

學生保險國泰得標 一次標出近年少見

2018-05-15 23:33

會考寫作攻略／考前建議與準備方向

2018-05-16 08:07

少子化 補教業推廣個別指導式補習班

2018-05-15 17:37

全教總：調查顯示多數認為教長吳茂昆不適任

2018-05-15 11:27

五專優先免試名額逾5千 21日受理報名

2018-05-15 19:51

世界高中餐飲科畢業成果展 用異國料理打造夢想

2018-05-15 20:39

校務繁忙排除萬難 校長聯盟為學生演故事

2018-05-15 23:29

國中教育會考 屏東考區8057名考生應試

2018-05-15 19:51

補助私幼 婦女新知：送業者肥肉

2018-05-15 23:30

亞大學生研發進氣口罩 兩大發明展奪金

2018-05-15 23:45

技職交流 勤益科大與德大學合作

2018-05-15 09:19

大馬國際發明展 康乃薾1金1銀1銅

2018-05-16 00:00

馬國發明展康乃薾中小學收穫豐 釣魚趣好玩又能學習

2018-05-15 16:43

弘光多元餐飲交流 日韓教師到訪授課

2018-05-15 19:51

正修關輔中心 特殊生潛能激發站

2018-05-15 23:09

至善高中體育班學生 自行車長征宣誓成年

2018-05-15 19:51
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top