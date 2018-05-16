戰勝聽力！107國中會考英聽模擬題 Part 2

做完戰勝聽力！107 國中會考英聽模擬題 Part 1，接下來是更具挑戰性的言談理解！傳授你一個小撇步，開始聽之前先快速瞄一下選項，了解問題是和什麼有關，例如「價錢」、「時間」、「地點」、「職業」、「情境推測」...，這樣在聽的時候也會比較容易知道重點在哪裡喔。

第 1 題

(A) 2,300 dollars.

(B) 3,200 dollars.

(C) 6,400 dollars.

第 2 題

(A) At a stadium.

(B) At a gym.

(C) At a basketball court.

第 3 題

(A) It’s across from a flower shop.

(B) It’s in Central Park.

(C) It’s close to Central Park Station.

第 4 題

(A) At about 6:30.

(B) At about 7:00.

(C) At about 7:30.

第 5 題

(A) She is a travel agent.

(B) She is a tour guide.

(C) She is a translator.

第 6 題

(A) She is having a history test.

(B) She can’t find her textbook.

(C) She doesn’t like the history class.

第三大題答案及詳解

第 1 題答案 : (B)

音檔內容 :

A: I’m so happy about this coat. I bought it online a few days ago. （這件大衣讓我好開心。幾天前我在網路上買的。）

B: What good quality! It must have cost you a lot!（品質真好！這一定花妳很多錢！）

A: Well, not really. It’s actually secondhand. I saw it at a department store for 6,400 dollars, but I got this one half price.（這個嘛，還好耶。它其實是二手的。我在一間百貨公司看到它是 6,400 元，但我這件拿到半價。）

B: What a bargain! Can you tell me which site you bought it on?（好划算！妳可以告訴我妳在哪個網站上買的嗎？）

A: Sure! I will send the link to you later.（當然！我待會把連結傳給你。）

Question: How much did the coat cost?（問題 : 這件大衣多少錢？）

關鍵句是 I saw it at a department store for 6,400 dollars, but I got this one half price.（我在一間百貨公司看到它是 6,400 元，但我這件拿到半價。）

6,400 元的半價就是 3,200 元囉。聽力很常考數字，所以聽到價格時都要豎起耳朵喔！

第 2 題答案 : (A)

音檔內容 :

A: This is my first time at a real baseball game. I’m so excited!（這是我第一次看現場的棒球賽。我好興奮！）

B: It’s totally different from just watching games on TV, isn’t it?（這和只從電視上看比賽完全不同，對吧？）

A: Yeah, and the ticket is not as expensive as I thought it would be. By the way, how many times have you been to real games like this?（對啊，而且票沒有我想像中那麼貴。對了，妳來看像這樣的現場球賽幾次了？）

B: Well, I guess more than 20. Most of the time I come with my dad. My mom and sister aren’t interested in sports. Look! It’s the cheerleading squad and the mascot. （這個嘛，我猜超過二十次。大多數的時候我都和我爸一起來。我媽和我妹對運動沒興趣。妳看！是啦啦隊和吉祥物。）

Question: Where are the women?（問題 : 女人們在哪裡？）

從第一句 This is my first time at a real baseball game.（這是我第一次來看真的棒球賽。）就可以判斷出地點是在棒球場、大型體育場。

Gym 是「健身房、體育館」，basketball court 是「籃球場」，都不是這裡的場景喔。

第 3 題答案 : (C)

音檔內容 :

A: Excuse me, miss. I’m looking for this art gallery, but I got lost.（不好意思，小姐。我在找這間美術館，但我迷路了。）

B: Let me see...It’s less than a 10-minute walk from here, but it’s a bit hard to find for tourists since there aren’t many signs on the street. I suggest you take a taxi or bus number five going toward that direction, and get off at Central Park Station. The gallery is right next to a flower shop outside Central Park. （讓我看看...從這裡走路不用十分鐘就會到了，但這對觀光客來說有點難找，因為街上沒有很多指標。我建議你搭計程車，或往那個方向的五號公車，然後在「中央公園站」下車。美術館就在中央公園外面的花店旁邊。）

A: Okay. Thanks for the information!（好的。謝謝妳提供的資訊！）

B: Not a problem. Enjoy your stay in the city!（不用客氣。在這個城市好好玩吧！）

Question: Where is the art gallery located?（問題 : 美術館位於哪裡？）

在講要怎麼去某地點時，也要認真聽喔。關鍵句是這兩句：

I suggest you take a taxi or bus number five going toward that direction, and get off at Central Park Station.（我建議你搭計程車，或往那個方向的五號公車，然後在「中央公園站」下車。）

The gallery is right next to a flower shop outside Central Park.（美術館就在中央公園外面的花店旁邊。 ）

選項 (A) It’s across from a flower shop.（它在花店對面。）是錯的，應該是在花店「旁邊 (next to)」。

選項 (B) It’s in Central Park.（它在中央公園裡面。）也是錯的，應該是在中央公園「外面 (outside)」。

第 4 題答案 : (C)

音檔內容 :

A: Sally, aren’t you going on a date tonight? It’s almost 5:30. Why haven’t you started getting dressed?（Sally，妳今晚不是要去約會嗎？快五點半了。為什麼妳還不開始換衣服？）

B: Yeah, John and I were planning to have dinner together at 6:00, but I just got a message from him saying that he is at the office now and might be about an hour and a half late.（對啊，John 和我本來計畫要六點一起吃晚餐，但我剛收到他傳來的訊息，說他現在在辦公室，而且可能會遲到約一個半小時。）

A: Sounds awful. I can’t believe he has to work extra hours even on the weekend.（聽起來好慘。我不敢相信他甚至在週末都要加班。）

B: Yeah. Poor John and me. I’m so hungry!（對啊。我和 John 好可憐喔。我好餓！）

Question: What time will Sally meet her boyfriend tonight?（問題 : Sally 今晚幾點會和她男朋友碰面？）

重點句在 John and I were planning to have dinner together at 6:00, but I just got a message from him saying that he is at the office now and might be about an hour and a half late.

（John 和我本來計畫要六點一起吃晚餐，但我剛收到他傳來的訊息，說他現在在辦公室，而且可能會遲到約一個半小時。）

原本是 6:00 要吃晚餐，但遲到一個半小時（one and a half hours），所以實際上要吃飯的時間是 7:30。

第 5 題答案 : (B)

音檔內容：

A: Hello, Kate! How have you been? It’s been a while since the last time we met!（哈囉，Kate！妳最近過得如何？距離上次見面已經有好一陣子了。）

B: I’ve been doing great. I love my new job! And you?（我很好。我超喜歡我的新工作！妳呢？）

A: Great as well. I didn’t know you changed jobs. I thought you liked being a travel agent.（我也很好。我不知道妳換工作了。我以為你喜歡當旅行社人員。）

B: Yeah, I did, but a friend of mine just started up a travel business and needs someone with experience in leading tours. Plus, you know I’m pretty talkative and love traveling to different places.（我喜歡啊，但我一個朋友剛開始一個旅行事業，需要有帶團經驗的人。而且，你知道我還頗愛跟人聊天，然後喜歡到不同的地方走走。）

A: Sounds like the perfect job for you. Congratulations!（聽起來對你來說是個完美的工作。恭喜！）

Question: What does Kate do now?（問題 : Kate 現在的工作是什麼？）

從這裡可以知道以前原本是旅行社人員（travel agent），但已經換工作了：

I didn’t know you changed jobs. I thought you liked being a travel agent.（我不知道你換工作了。我以為你喜歡當旅行社人員。）

接著，從這裡可以推測新工作是導遊（tour guide）：

...needs someone with experience in leading tours. Plus, you know I’m pretty talkative and love traveling to different places.

（...需要有帶團經驗的人。而且，你知道我滿喜歡說話的，而且喜歡到不同的地方。）

第 6 題答案 : (B)

音檔內容：

A: Hey, Joyce. What happened?（嘿，Joyce。發生什麼事了？）

B: Hello, Anna. Did you see my history textbook? I remember it was right here in my locker last week.（哈囉，Anna。妳有看到我的歷史課本嗎？我記得它上星期還在我的置物櫃裡啊。）

A: No, I didn’t. Have you looked around the classroom yet?（沒有耶。妳有到教室看看了嗎？）

B: Yeah, I have, but it wasn’t there. What should I do? History class is going to start in 10 minutes.（我有，但它不在那裡。我該怎麼辦呢？歷史課再過十分鐘就要開始了。）

A: Is it possible that someone borrowed it from you to copy your notes?（有沒有可能有人跟你借來抄筆記？）

B: Right! Peter borrowed it and said he would bring it to class today.（對耶！Peter 借走了，然後說他今天會帶來課堂上。）

Question: What happened to Joyce?（問題 : Joyce 發生什麼事了？）

從這句 Did you see my history textbook?（你有看到我的歷史課本嗎？）就可以知道 Joyce 找不到她的課本囉！

以下提供另外兩個選項的翻譯 :

(A) She is having a history test.（她有個歷史測驗。）

(C) She doesn’t like the history class.（她不喜歡歷史課。）