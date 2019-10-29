進英國大學？先學會做5道熱菜
Students to be quizzed on whether they can cook five hot meals
英國教育部推出一項新的計畫，高中生要進大學之前，要先學會做五道菜，該計劃還會關注學生多久換一次床單。聽起來像是有趣的嘗試，其實是現在的年輕人社會適應不良的情況越來越嚴重了。
Sixth formers1 are to be quizzed on whether they can cook five hot meals and how often they should change their sheets, as part of a Government-backed scheme to prepare them for university.
將來英國的大學預科生將接受一項新的考試：能不能做五道熱菜，和多久換一次床單。這個計劃是由英國政府支持的大學入學計畫，
Ministers are urging schools to put on special workshops for students ages 16-18 to ensure they feel comfortable with the prospect of leaving home. The course will teach pupils how to manage their finances and how to live independently.
英國教育部要學校為16歲至18歲的學生開設特別工作坊，確保這些青年學子能適應離家上大學的生活，這門課程會教學生如何管理財務及如何獨立生活。
According to the course materials, teachers should ask students questions which may not have occurred to them, such as “what is the price of a litre of milk?” and “list 5 hot meals you can cook from scratch” and “how often will you wash your sheets once you move out?”
從教材可以看出，學生會被問到一些以前沒有想過的問題，例如「一升牛奶要多少錢？」以及「列出5個你可以從頭到尾自己做的熱菜」和「你離開家後多久洗一次床單？」
Damian Hinds, the Education Secretary, said: “We are all very conscious that moving away from home and going to university is one of the most exciting things that happens in your life but it can also be very daunting.” He said that an important part of education is preparing children for adulthood so “and it is right that we teach them what to expect for life after school”. Mr. Hinds said that when he got to university, he discovered he had “relied on my mum more than I realised I did” adding: “I wish I could have cooked better.”
英國教育部長達米安.海因茲說：「我們都很清楚，離鄉上大學是生活中很刺激的事，但可能也很震撼。」他說，教育很重要的一部份是讓孩子準備出社會，所以「應該教會他們畢業以後的生活」。海因茲說，在上大學時他發現自己比自己意識到的更依賴媽媽，並補充說：「真希望自己當時更會做菜。」
Earlier this year, ministers set up a new taskforce called the Education Transitions Network, which includes representatives from Universities UK, Ucas and the National Union of Students. It is part of a drive by the Department for Education to address the rise in students who report mental health issues during their time at university.
為了照顧大學生心理健康，今年稍早，英國部長們成立了一個「教育中轉網絡」任務編組，成員包括英國大學、高等院校招生委員會和全國學生聯合會的代表。
Data released earlier this year showed that the number of students declaring mental health problems on arrival at university has surged. Figures obtained showed a 73 percent rise between 2014-15 and 2017-18 in students stating that they had a condition such as depression or anxiety before starting their courses.
今年早些時候公佈的資料顯示，大學生心理健康問題激增。2014至2015年度到2017至2018年度期間，聲稱入學前有抑鬱或焦慮等症狀的學生數量增加了73%。
Sixth formers是指上Sixth Form College的學生。這個college是英國專為考大學設立的學校。Sixth Form的概念相當於高中教育資格，通常針對16-18歲的學生，成績較好，適合需要專心學習衝刺考大學的學生。
