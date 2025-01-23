「2025年僑務委員會海外青年臺灣觀摩團」 (第一梯次南半球地區) 海外青年來臺探索臺灣之美 開啟多元文化旅程

崑山科技大學莊國際長及僑生一同於座談留下青春心得印記。 圖／救國團提供

僑務委員會於2025年1月7日至20日舉辦本年第一梯次「海外青年臺灣觀摩團」，共有來自南半球國家6國（巴西、阿根廷、澳大利亞、巴拉圭、巴拿馬及智利）的76位青年齊聚臺灣，展開為期14天的探索之旅。活動辦理目標在使海外青年深入認識臺灣多元文化、自然美景與科技實力，進而增強對臺灣的情感連結，並為未來升學選擇提供更多可能性。

與來自不同國家的夥伴來台相遇一同體驗臺灣之美，共創美好回憶。 圖／救國團提供

活動安排豐富多元，涵蓋動態與靜態的主題探索，包括政經建設參訪、生態環境發掘、文化體驗、產業參訪及藝文饗宴，足跡遍及全臺各地。從日月潭的湖光山色到墾丁壯闊的龍磐大草原，從故宮國寶的瑰麗到審計新村的文創魅力，團員親身感受臺灣的自然、人文與科技。

今年更特別安排參訪臺灣大學、國立屏東科技大學及崑山科技大學，讓青年們透過深入交流，實地瞭解臺灣的高等教育環境。多名團員表示，參訪大學期間，不僅被先進的校園設備吸引，更因與當地青年交流及分享，而萌生未來選擇來臺就學的意願。

環湖搭船遊覽日月潭特色景觀風景，捕捉美好回憶。 圖／救國團提供

此外，在體驗臺灣自然風光行程中，最受歡迎的為南投的日月潭，擁有湖光美景及人文風情，令團員驚嘆表示：「彷彿天使遺落人間的寶石！」遊船之餘，品嚐當地特色美食如阿婆茶葉蛋和臭豆腐，更令大家讚不絕口，想要帶海外親朋好友親自來體驗。

整趟活動就在團員們的笑聲與擁抱中落下帷幕，大家滿載回憶，互許未來在臺灣重逢的約定。本次觀摩團不僅讓青年們感受到臺灣的熱情與多元，更成為推廣臺灣作為海外青年升學及探索的首選目的地注入更多活力。

The Overseas Community Affairs Council organized the 1st session of the “Overseas Youth Taiwan Study Tour” from January 7 to 20, 2025. A total of 76 young individuals from 6 countries in the Southern Hemisphere (Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Paraguay, Panama, and Chile) gathered in Taiwan to embark on a 14-day exploration journey. The goal of this event is to allow overseas youth to gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan’s diverse culture, natural beauty, and technological strength, thereby enhancing their emotional connection to Taiwan and providing more possibilities for future educational choices.

This event schedule is rich and diverse, covering both dynamic and static thematic explorations, including visits to political and economic constructions, ecological environment discoveries, cultural experiences, industrial tours, and artistic and cultural feasts, with the itinerary spanning various regions across Taiwan. From the picturesque lake and mountain views of Sun Moon Lake to the vast Longpan Grassland in Kenting; from the magnificence of the National Palace Museum’s treasures to the cultural and creative charm of the Shen Ji New Village, the participants personally experienced Taiwan’s nature, culture, and technology.

This year, special arrangements were made to visit National Taiwan University, National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, and Kun Shan University, allowing the youth to gain firsthand understanding of Taiwan’s higher education environment through in-depth exchanges. Many participants expressed that during their university visits, they were not only attracted by the advanced campus facilities but also developed a desire to study in Taiwan in the future due to the interactions and exchanges with local youth.

In addition, during the exploration of Taiwan’s natural landscapes, the most popular destination was Sun Moon Lake in Nantou, known for its stunning lake views and cultural charm. The participants were amazed and described it as “a gem dropped by angels onto the Earth!” While cruising on the lake, participants also enjoyed local delicacies such as Granny’s Herbal Eggs and stinky tofu, which earned high praise from everyone. They expressed a strong desire to bring their overseas friends and family to experience it themselves.

The entire event concluded amidst the laughter and hugs of the participants, who left with a wealth of memories and made a promise to reunite in Taiwan in the future. This observatory tour not only allowed the youth to experience Taiwan’s warmth and diversity but also injected more vitality into promoting Taiwan as the top destination for overseas youth to pursue education and exploration.