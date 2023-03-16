TikTok瘋傳讀書讀到「蠟燭燒光為止」 專家：學生會累死
近期抖音上出現一股熱潮，不少學生挑戰在讀書時點上蠟燭，要一路讀到蠟燭燒完才休息，不過有專家指出，這樣的學習方式可能造成學生過勞，學習成效不如預期。
據《鏡報》（Mirror）報導，這種在TikTok上引發模仿熱潮的學習方式叫做蠟燭學習法（Candle Study），其中一部影片有超過1630萬次點閱率。不少學生爭先恐後地仿效這種學習方式，在每次開始讀書之前點燃蠟燭，直到蠟燭燒完之前都不休息。
不過教育專家麥斯特森（Anna Masterson）並不認同這種學習方式，她認為這種方式只會讓學生筋疲力盡（burn out），學生應該還是要按時休息，才能有健康的學習習慣。
@xmelfinx
Studying until the candle dies🫡 Failed version because like - … i mean 12 hours a day is too much for me and my back. Also, whenever the clip is changed to a different position, that is when I took breaks as I realised i was exhausted and needed a break! But i blew out the candle when i did take breaks! So if you are doing this trend, please recognise when you are tired and need a break! Breaks are essential for your mind and body! I am aslo so tempted to see how long the candle lasts for - so i might continue with the timer and candle to find out - so if i am not active please understand why ahaha - im in a war with the candle 😂😂😂 #studytok #studywithme #studymotivation #studygram #fypstudents #foryou #candle #candlestudy #studywithme👨🎓 #motivation♬ origineel geluid - SPEDCVSMICS
根據一般蠟燭燃燒時間判斷，點上蠟燭後要燒到完，學生大概4到6小時間都不會休息，甚至有些人在TikTok上分享自己已經連續讀書12小時。
麥斯特森說，如果真的在學習過程中筋疲力盡，只會失去學習樂趣，讓學生的動力、記憶力和認知能力下降。雖然這種方式可能對不少人來說是有效的學習方式，但麥斯特森建議學生在讀書時需要在一段時間後就安排休息時間，才能有效提升專注力。
