會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】 生肖新年運勢

2019-02-12 08:37 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫



★單字

sign [saɪn] n. 符號（國中基本1200字） health [hɛlθ] n. 健康（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. Chinese horoscope 中國生肖運勢；horoscope 原指西洋「占星術」。 2. take a look at +物 查看某物 3. 事+ come one’s way 表「某人發生某事」，等於「事 + happen to + 人」。

Here is a magazine article about the Chinese horoscope for the new year.

以下是一篇關於中國生肖新年運勢的雜誌文章。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

It’s the last year／of a cycle／of 12 Chinese animal signs.

它是最後一年／一個循環的／十二個中國生肖。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Let’s take a look at what may come your way in the new year.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is true about the year of 2019?

(A) It’s the year of the Pig.

(B) It starts a new 12-year cycle.

(C) People are saying goodbye to it.

2. Who would be the luckiest in the new year?

(A) The Monkey people

(B) The Rabbit people

(C) The Horse people

3. What luck might happen to a Tiger?

(A) Winning a lot of money.

(B) Getting a good job.

(C) Finding true love.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Let’s take a look at／what may come your way／in the new year.

我們來看看／你會發生什麼事／在新的一年吧。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (A)