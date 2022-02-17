全球辭職潮擋不住 看美國反工作浪潮學英文

【文／李海碩】

春節年假轉瞬即逝，2/7開工不少上班族都哀鴻遍野表示想繼續「躺平」。去年中國發生了「躺平運動」，美國最近也開始了Antiwork（反工作）風潮，在美國最大的線上討論社群Reddit中，Antiwork討論版近來獲得了前所未有的關注。上面有哪些訊息呢？又有哪些時事英文值得討論？我們一起來看看。

什麼是Reddit？

台灣有PTT、Dcard，美國鄉民的集散地則是Reddit。這個名字是來自英文中讀過了（read it）的諧音。

Reddit is the largest online forum in the United States, and recently the members of this online community are encouraging each other to resign.

（Reddit是美國最大的線上討論區，最近這個線上社群的成員們鼓勵彼此辭職。）

resign是「辭職」的意思，名詞是resignation。fire表示「開除」，是比較口語的辭職說法，正式一點的說法是terminate（終結）。

After a lengthy negotiation, the participants agreed mutually to terminate the contract.

（在冗長的談判之後，雙方都同意結束合約。）

Antiwork到底在說什麼？

在Reddit中有各式各樣不同的討論版（subforums），通稱為subreddit，使用「sub-」字根表示在下方，Antiwork也是Reddit其中一個討論版，版上主要的訊息是對於老闆的抱怨與辭職的想法。

There are thousands of subforums on "Reddit" called "Subreddit". One of them is named “Antiwork”. (https://www.reddit.com/r/antiwork) Recent posts often bag more than 5K upvotes, and forum members are sharing complaints of their companies and bosses, and ideas about quitting work. The forum started in 2013, and according to a survey, most users are males in North America.

（Reddit上有數以千計的討論版稱為subreddit，其中之一名為Antiwork。近期的貼文都有五千個讚以上，論壇成員大多會分享對於公司與老闆的抱怨與辭職等想法。該論壇從2013年開始，且根據調查，大多數使用者都是北美男性。）

上文中出現的forum意思是討論區或討論會，在 多益測驗 題型中，除了forum外，想表示討論會，還能使用seminar「研討會」、symposium「座談會」、conference「會議」，與convention「地方性／全國大會」。

為什麼Antiwork版上的人都想辭職？主要的原因來自於剝奪感。動詞deprive表示「剝奪」，剝奪感就是sense of deprivation。世界上許多富人都會透過合法節稅的手段，降低所需要繳交的稅額，以致於部分企業需要繳交的稅額極低，甚至可能是零。而在歐美稅額又非常高，所以就導致了員工心中產生剝奪感，並感到不滿。

The most "liked (upvoted)" posts are often screenshots of resignation letters. It is believed that the trend stems from the fact that the rich can find ways to perfect tax deductions, while the employees need to work and being taxed heavily, leading to a sense of deprivation.

（獲得最多讚的貼文通常都是辭職信的螢幕截圖。據信這個風潮來自於富人可以完美避稅，但員工卻在需要工作的狀況下賦稅沈重，導致剝奪感。）

deduction來自於deduct（減免、扣除），在多益測驗中也常出現同義的另一組單字：reduce與reduction，「表示減少；降低」。deduct用來表示「應付金額的減少」，最常見的就是與tax連用，並有standard deduction（標準扣除額）的說法，相較之下，reduce則多用來表示減少花費、支出、或不好的事物。

Countries around the world are working on carbon emissions reduction.

（世界各國正致力於減少碳排放量。）

躺平運動 Lie-Flat Movement

在美國的Antiwork風潮開始之前，中國其實就已經出現類似情況的躺平運動，英文以意譯翻成Lie-Flat Movement，原因也是因為付出與收穫不平衡的剝奪感。

At the same time, the Lie-Flat Movement has quickly gained attention in China. Numerous young Chinese people decided to drop out of the rat race as they find they can only be rewarded little compared with their efforts at work. As a result, they choose to do only the minimum amount of work to get by.

（同時，「躺平運動」在中國快速興起。許多年輕人發現與工作辛勞相比，報酬實在少得可憐，決定不再汲汲營營。所以他們選擇只做最少量的工作來營生。）

這段中有兩個需要解釋的重點，其一是rat race，表示「老鼠競賽」。老鼠競賽來自於老鼠籠，因為老鼠籠中的老鼠會一直滾著輪圈，所以就被用來形容「職場上工作者對名利的汲汲營營」。最後一句的minimum是「最低的」，反義詞是maximum「最高的」。

對於中美兩國不約而同興起的躺平與Antiwork浪潮，原文作者認為這其實不是單一國家的問題，或許也是近年來「一人公司」與「個人品牌」風潮興起的主因吧！

The Global Times columnist Ding Gang argued that Biden's real challenge is not China but an antiwork generation. Maybe it's a problem shared not with one country, but many alike.

（全球時代專欄作家Ding Gang主張美國總統拜登的真實挑戰不是中國，而是躺平世代。或許這不是一個國家面對的問題，而是許多國家共有的命運。）

【多益模擬試題】

本次的多益測驗題，就使用版上真實的一篇工會文章信件作為範例，選取這份文件的原因是因為這封信件是一封典型的職場信函，用詞與句式都符合專業需求，但Antiwork中大多數文章都含有許多不宜出現在一般文章中的F與S字，本篇文章是Antiwork討論區中作者u/Rothegod分享出來的作品。畫黑線的部分是已經被去除的個人機密資訊。請先學習下面相關的單字與用法之後再開始閱讀文章。

Vocabulary:

1. denial (n.) 從deny (v.)否認延伸而來，表示否定

2. paid sick days 有薪病假，也可使用paid sick leaves

3. confirm (v.) 確認

4. implement (v.) 施行

5. deplorable (adj.) 可悲的、令人遺憾的

6. BC = British Columbia 英屬哥倫比亞，位於加拿大

7. recourse (n.) 法律用語，訴諸

8. group grievance (n.) 集體申訴

9. file (v.) 法律用語中意思為「提出」

10. exposure (n.) 暴露

11. route (n.) 路線

12. solidarity (n.) 團結。因為這是工會文件，所以最後的結尾以「大家要一起團結」的in solidarity來收尾

（資料來源／Reddit論壇）

1.According to the email, the members in the union are preparing to file a group grievance because

(A) Some of the members are tested positive for COVID-19.

(B) Some of the members miss work.

(C) The Provincial Government has intended five paid sick days.

(D) The company decided to deny the regulation set by the BC Government.

2.Which is correct?

(A) This email is sent to more than 200 members in the union.

(B) The union will file a group grievance the next week.

(C) The union will keep its members posted on this matter.

(D) The five paid sick days regulation is effective starting from January 1st, 2021.

解析：

1.正解為(D)。工會成員決定提出集體申訴的原因不是因為(A)有人確診、(B)有人曠工、(C)州政府給予五天有薪病假，而是(D)公司否認了政府所設定的規則（五天病假）。

2.正解為(C)。信件一開頭便確切說明191個會員，故(A)錯誤。第二段最後一句工會明確指出今天就會採取行動，題目內容為下周，故(B)錯誤。(D)的年份有誤，第一段第三行中顯示應為2022年，選項為2021年。(C)為正確答案，因文章中最後一句話為I will update（更新事態），題目中依照多益題型常見形式換句話說，從update改成為keep posted，但是意思都是「更新進度」。