學英文／被stripped身體自主權14年 布蘭妮自由了！

【文／徐碧霞Valerie】

曾經唱紅流行歌曲Baby One More Time的偶像歌手小甜甜布蘭妮，今年（2021）向法院申請結束父親對她長達14年的監管，消息不僅引起一片譁然，更有不少粉絲、名人自主在網上發起#FreeBritney運動，支持布蘭妮能夠自主獨立生活，最終，在11月12日法院判決布蘭妮勝訴並終止父親對她多年的監管權。

Nearly 14 years after a Los Angeles court deemed the pop sensation Britney Spears unable to care for herself, stripping the singer of control in nearly every aspect of her life, a judge ruled on Friday to end the conservatorship that Ms. Spears said had long traumatized and exploited her. (The New York Times)

（在洛杉磯法院認定流行天后小甜甜布蘭妮無法照顧自己，並剝奪這位歌手幾乎各方面生活控制權的近 14 年後，法官終於在本周五宣判終止監管權，根據布蘭妮表示，這樣的監管長期以來剝削她並造成她心靈重創。）

conservatorship 監管權

監管權（conservatorship）中的conservator (n)在英文中是「監護人、保護者（guardian）」的意思，而conserve (v)在多益測驗（www.toeic.com.tw）中常見的意思為「保護、保留、節約」，名詞為 conservation。

To conserve electricity, please make sure all the lights are turned off before you leave the office.

（為了節約用電，請確保在離開辦公室之前關閉所有電燈。）

exploited (v)「剝削、利用」，通常這個單字有較負面的含義，意思是「為了自己的利益而『利用』他人」。

According to the news, the migrant workers have been exploited by the company.

（根據新聞報導，移工們被公司剝削利用。）

strip (v)有「剝除、移除、脫掉（衣物）」等意思，strip someone of sth可用來表達「移除／除去（某人）的某樣東西」，但是注意別和另個常用的單字stripe (n)「條紋」搞混。

After his team made a serious mistake, the police lieutenant was stripped of his rank.

（警官在他的團隊犯了嚴重錯誤後被除去官階。）

Ally wore a striped shirt and a dark blue pencil shirt to the conference.

（Ally 穿了一件條紋襯衫和一條深藍色的窄身裙參加會議。）

然而小甜甜布蘭妮是如何失去自主權和資產管理權而被父親監管呢？熟知她的歌迷們或許知道她在2007、2008年時經歷一連串的婚姻問題和個人脱序行為，這些事件使得她的父親向法院申請暫時監管布蘭妮的資產，然而這個「臨時的」的監管卻長達近14年之久。

James P. Spears, Ms. Spears’s father, who is known as Jamie, first petitioned the court for authority over his adult daughter’s life and finances in early 2008, citing her very public mental health struggles and possible substance abuse amid a child custody battle. What began as a temporary conservatorship was made permanent by the end of the year. (The New York Times)

（布蘭妮的父親James Spears 在2008年初首次向法院提出對他成年女兒生活和財務的監管，理由為她在兒童監護權爭奪戰中面臨的心理健康問題和可能濫用藥物的可能性。最初的臨時監管在年底成為永久性的。）

petition 請願

temporary（暫時的）和 permanent（永久的） 這兩個反義字在多益測驗中經常出現。常見的組合有temporary workers「臨時工」、permanent resident「永久居民」、或permanent address「永久住址」。

We are currently understaffed, so we might need to hire two or three temporary workers to handle the number of orders we have.

（目前我們人手不足，所以可能需要雇用兩三個臨時雇員來應付我們現有的訂單量。）

petition可以做動詞或是名詞，解釋為「請願」(v)、「請願書」(n)。

Several organizations petitioned the government to save the historical monument.

（許多組織聯合向政府請願保留這座歷史紀念碑。）

On Wednesday, Britney Spears won a major victory in her fight to reclaim her personal independence and autonomy. (NPR)

（星期三布蘭妮在爭取個人獨立和自主權的鬥爭中取得了重大勝利。）

不少人對布蘭妮這次獲得勝利，重新取回自己生活的主控權和自主權感到開心。報導中「自主」可以用independence 或是 autonomy (n)來表示，形容詞為autonomous，近年教育界經常提到的「自主學習」就是autonomous learning.

法院在本月做出最後的裁決宣布布蘭妮重獲自由，她也在社交平台感謝粉絲一直以來的支持，也期待她未來能有新作的發表。

【多益模擬試題】

1. Several tech companies _________ lots of money and time on developing autonomous vehicles.

(A) are spent

(B) has been spent

(C) spending

(D) have spent

2. The city government was criticized for adopting a relatively _________ approach to tackle inflation.

(A) conserving

(B) conserved

(C) conversed

(D) conservative

解析：

1. 正解(D)。語意為「許多科技公司花費大量金錢和時間在發展自駕車。」本題為文法題，因為到目前都還在發展，因此要選擇主動形式的現在完成式。故(D)為正解。

2. 正解(D)。語意為「市政府因採取相對保守的方法來應對通貨膨脹而受到批評。」本題為單字題，空格應填入符合句意的形容詞。(B)保留、保存，(C)對話，(D)保守的。故(D)為正解。