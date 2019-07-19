親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
English OK
哈佛商業評論
北美智權報
能力雜誌
會計研究月刊
獨家報導
cheers
管理雜誌
動腦

不再啪啪啪！北車大廳班次時刻空白了 揭真相後民眾扼腕

痛哉京阿尼！動漫界人才死傷、手稿燒毀 損失難估計

學會3大多益字 致敬人類登月50週年！

2019-07-19 08:55English OK

【文／羅伊伶Janet Lo】

今年7月是人類登陸月球的50週年，美國國家航太博物館募資近72萬美元，修復阿姆斯壯當初在阿波羅11號任務中穿著的太空衣及該次任務的相關物品，並於7月展出。就讓我們透過人類史上的重大事蹟，來學習相關的多益單字吧！

Photo: Image by WikiImages from Pixabay
Photo: Image by WikiImages from Pixabay
分享

historic具重大歷史意義的

形容詞historic源自於history（歷史），是具有重大歷史意義的意思，但很容易與historical搞混，因為兩者的中文翻譯都是「歷史的」。historic主要是形容「重大歷史意義」的事情，而historical則是用在形容跟歷史有關的，但不見得有重大意義的人事物。我們透過例句，來學習如何分辨historic與historical的用法吧！

The first moon landing was a truly historic event for the United States and for mankind.

（首次月球登陸對美國及對全人類都是非常重要的歷史事件。）

第一次的月球登陸是人類的創舉，這意義重大的程度就足以判斷出要用historic而非historical。

To learn more about historical NASA Moon landings and current NASA missions, please go to the following websites.

（想知道更多關於NASA登陸月球的歷史經驗及近期任務，請參考以下網頁。）

這句只是在描述NASA曾發生過的歷史登陸經驗，且重點是在描述網頁中何處能找到NASA過去的歷史資料，因此只能用historical。

如果還是對historic與historical的用法有疑問，建議可以參考名作家 William Safire曾說過的一句話！

“Any past event is historical, but only the most memorable ones are historic.”

（任何過去的事件都能被稱為historical，僅有最難忘的能被稱做historic。）

To position將…定位於

position當作名詞是位置的意思，也有處境、地位之意，因此當作動詞時除了表示實際位置的定位之外，也能用來描述角色、處境或地位的定位。

位置的定位

The markers were not positioned in the center.

（這條標線沒有位在正中間。）

處境的定位

The company is uniquely positioned to compete in foreign markets.

（這間公司是特別定位要在國外市場競爭的。）

除了被動語態is positioned的用法之外，處境或地位的定位也能用主動語態to position oneself as +「地位、角色」的句型來描述。

The moon landing marked the culmination of America's Cold War human spaceflight program and positioned itself as a global leader in science and technology.

（此次月球登陸是美國冷戰人類太空飛行計畫達到頂峰的證明，也造就了美國在科學與科技領域身為全球領袖的地位。）

而用在多益人資情境時，此句型也能用來描述職務角色的定位。

Andy is not likely to get promoted because he does not position himself as the ideal managerial candidate.

（安迪可能沒辦法升職，因為他無法將自己定位成一個適合做管理職的人選。）

on display展示；展覽

想描述某樣物品正在展示中，我們可以用on display這個常見的多益片語。display本身能當名詞，有展覽、陳列之意，也能當作被展出的陳列品、展覽品，前面接上on就成了展出的意思。

The spacesuit on display required delicate fabric repair, stain removal, cleaning, and preservation of fading materials and degraded plastics.

（這件即將展出的太空衣需經過精細的布料修復、污垢去除、清潔、以及保護其褪色的材料與耗損的塑膠元件。）

on display也常和put和place這兩個動詞合併使用，變成put/place _____ on display的句型，也就是將某物品展出、陳列出來的意思。

The statues of Notre-Dame will be put on display inside the cathedral and will travel two-by-two to a specialized restorer in the Dordogne area of southwest France.

（聖母院的雕像將會被陳列在教堂裡，之後將會兩個為一組被送往法國西南方多爾多涅區的專業修復師手中。）

與display名詞型態同義的單字為exhibition，同樣地也能用_____ is on exhibition來描述物品正在展示中。此外，display也能直接當動詞使用，而exhibition的動詞型態exhibit為其同義字。

His artwork has been exhibited in the most prestigious galleries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

（他的藝術品曾經在北美、歐洲及亞洲最具聲望的藝廊展示過。）

除了藝術品、物品的展覽之外，display還能用來描述心情和情緒的顯露，exhibit也有同樣的字意，可互通使用。

Generally, women are more emotionally expressive, whereas men are able to conceal or control their displaying of emotions.

（通常女性在情感上的表達能力較豐富，而男性較能隱藏或控制他們的情感展現。）

多益聽力測驗（簡短獨白）模擬試題：

音檔連結

1. What is the purpose of the speech?

(A) To update construction news

(B) To teach a history lesson

(C) To provide information

(D) To argue a viewpoint

2. What will they do after visiting the University District?

(A) Go to the Pit Stop

(B) Have lunch

(C) See some artworks

(D) Have a boat ride

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。題意為「請問以上言論的目的為何？」因為這段言論主要是在說明今日活動的行程，談到了現場參觀的建築物介紹及接下來的活動內容，因此答案為(C)提供資訊。

2. 正解為(B)。題意為「在他們參觀完大學城區之後將會做什麼？」因為Pit Stop酒吧是在前往大學城區之前參觀的，他們在大學城區的當時參觀了建築物，剛好經過畢業生的藝術展，而在之後是去吃午餐，文中特別提及午餐是在下午搭乘船舶遊湖之前，因此答案為(B)吃午餐。

原文：

On your left is the old town hall building, which was built in 1895 and used until 1996. Coming up on the right-hand side is the oldest building in town. Constructed in 1847, it was originally the county courthouse. It's gone through several reincarnations since then, and is currently the Pit Stop, one of the city's finest bars. OK, now we're leaving downtown and headed for the University District, to check out some historic architecture at the state's most prestigious art institute, where our graduating students’ artworks are currently on display. After that, we'll have lunch at 12 o'clock at the Berkley Inn, prior to our afternoon cruise on the lake.

中譯：

在你的左邊是舊的市鎮廳，於1895年建造一直使用到1996年。接著在右手邊是鎮裡最古老的建築物，這是以前的縣法院，於1847年建造的，歷經多次轉世才變成現在的Pit Stop，是這個城市最棒的酒吧。好的，現在我們要去市中心前往大學城區，到本州最有聲望的藝術學院看一些具有歷史意義的建築物，而我們的畢業生也正好在這裡展出他們的藝術品，在那之後我們12:00將在柏克萊飯館用午餐，會在我們下午搭乘船舶遊湖之前。

延伸閱讀》掌握上班族英語學習策略 讓你多益突破750分！

分享

English OK

《English OK》不只是學英文，還能掌握最新、最活、最熱門的英語學習情報。提供TOEIC、TOEFL即時學習情報，以及職場趨勢和國際新知。以多元豐富的資訊，培養英語力及溝通力，成為人生贏家。

相關新聞

高中女孩靠閱讀練英文 多益965分免修大學英文

2019-07-19 08:55

靠英語小說開啟閱讀窗 從英文中段班直攀托福110分！

2019-07-19 08:55

用好英文追夢！技職生考上政大外交 立志成為外交人員

2019-07-19 08:55

宜鼎國際重視移動力 創下一季20億營收記錄

2019-07-19 08:55

跨領域知能結合實務 高大生科系帶學生做精油、種丹參

2019-07-19 08:55

用英語閱讀開啟視野 培養邏輯思考與溝通能力

2019-06-21 11:34

讀原文小說培養英語力 高中生多益975分

2019-06-21 11:34

想到中租控股當國際人才 多益至少850分！

2019-06-21 11:34

高中男孩結合影音練英語 學測滿級分錄取香港名校

2019-06-21 11:34

反送中學英文 搞懂法律英文law、bill、act怎麼用！

2019-06-21 11:32

復仇者再度刷新記錄 從經典台詞學會4個多益字

2019-05-17 08:46

指考衝刺術》他活用英文作文範例 成功錄取成大電機

2019-05-17 08:46

指考衝刺術》掌握出題邏輯 女孩衝上台大生傳

2019-05-17 08:46

指考衝刺術》靠「錯誤筆記本」記錄考題 他拚上台大醫學系

2019-05-17 08:44

她自學日文 發揮英語力赴日當高薪人才

2019-05-17 08:43

靠追星練英語 雙胞胎姊妹同獲多益金色證書

2019-04-29 08:56

當兵時練英語、惡補行銷知識 職場菜鳥躍升外商菁英

2019-04-29 08:55

三星折疊機上市喊卡 入手前先學會3個英文字！

2019-04-29 08:55

海外學習經驗談》到克羅埃西亞當交換學生 從考試不及格到多益885分

2019-04-28 08:43

高中生涯不留白！把握暑假到海外學習 邂逅異國文化

2019-04-26 15:39

女高中生參與模聯 練就良好英語力和領導力

2019-04-26 11:20

突顯特質與參賽優勢 他甄選錄取成大電機

2019-03-22 15:22

善用照片、掌握面試關鍵字 她申請進中醫大實現理想

2019-03-22 15:22

為前進歐洲航空城留學 他多益三年進步200分！

2019-03-22 15:22

從驚奇隊長電影台詞 學多益關鍵字！

2019-03-22 15:22

想進跨國企業輝瑞大藥廠 多益至少550！

2019-03-22 15:22

大學甄選面試攻略 三大地雷千萬別踩

2019-03-22 14:49

甄選戰》強化學習力 突顯英語力 大學甄選無往不利

2019-02-22 10:45

甄選戰》書審找出亮點 展現企圖與熱情

2019-02-22 10:45

甄選戰》豐富圖表、具體實例 讓他順利考上台大工管

2019-02-22 10:45

甄選戰》客製書審、依經驗整合論點 他如願考上北大法律系

2019-02-22 10:44

會說三國語言的陽光女孩熱愛運動 未來想進運動照護領域

2019-02-22 10:43

邀請「沙發客」來上課 替代役男翻轉偏鄉國際教育

2019-01-24 09:46

想進104工作 英語口說和簡報能力是必備條件！

2019-01-24 09:46

cabinet是內閣還是櫃子？從新內閣上任學英文！

2019-01-24 09:45

打破科系疆界！創新跨領域學院 學生職涯不設限

2019-01-23 10:51

英文好機會翻倍》追星成學習動力 她多益測驗985分！

2019-01-23 10:50

「教父」級設計師李明道 創造機器人讓兒子學英文！

2019-01-23 10:50
看更多

熱門文章

把一手好牌打到盡輸 三個關鍵讓郭台銘在黨內初選跌大跤

2019-07-16 09:37

專訪柯文哲：「我怨恨小英 韓市長讀的書只夠做北農董事長」

2019-07-17 16:32

狼蹤再現！中國伺服器國家隊 藏身新北市第一高樓

2019-07-15 09:35

台灣分析師上海遭逮》楊世光扯服貿害的 真相是這家公司「根本違法」

2019-07-17 12:48

錯誤消暑影響健康 中醫教您16招杜絕熱浪威脅

2019-07-12 08:58

34歲退休不夢幻？ 理財專家談早早退休的5個缺點

2019-07-16 07:38

韓國瑜封神後：韓粉興奮 綠營高興 連柯P都鬆口考慮參選

2019-07-17 16:32

「這裡錢不值錢 命也不值錢」台灣南漂博弈移工 百萬年薪背後血淚代價

2019-07-17 12:43

綠營玩弄「非韓不投」 最怕弄假成真

2019-07-11 08:56

小商戶變超級富豪 全靠堅持長抱這種股票！

2019-07-12 11:09

柯P箭在弦上 定調8月宣布參選

2019-07-11 14:47

拒絕惡房東！張淑晶再化名「租屋Jakie」 5大坑殺手法揭密

2019-07-15 11:09

台商資金大舉回流 台股可望持續站上萬點？老謝：這三種類股受青睞

2019-07-17 12:39

鋪鋪路、清清下水道 韓市長想選總統政績得加把勁

2019-07-17 16:32

北市最夯捷運宅！4字頭入住蛋黃區

2019-07-16 08:37

一張醫療險都買不到 保險公司為何拒絕做「他們」的生意？

2019-07-15 10:55

旅行百國、美經濟大師來台震驚：小巷子、滿街機車...薪資停滯 台灣30年都沒變

2019-07-10 12:40

這三大慘業要小心了

2019-07-18 11:55

首富郭台銘喊課富人稅「養小孩」 富人不挺

2019-07-17 16:32

從街邊小攤到展店15國 麥當勞最新敵手如何做到連鎖不複製？

2019-07-11 15:40

國產混凝土賣贏台泥 關鍵手段的秘密為何？

2019-07-11 15:44

韓國瑜撿到堵住流失支持度的3個塞子

2019-07-03 16:57

百年軍事景點──原日本海軍鳳山無線電信所

2019-07-16 11:10

謝金河：股價真的要看老闆

2019-07-11 12:43

王金平、吳敦義駁火 沒參選的更搶戲

2019-07-11 08:57

台灣是美中貿易戰的最大受害者 美經濟學權威科文：美國根本不在意小國的死活

2019-07-09 10:58

央行總裁為何預做升值示警？ 新台幣年底升上30元 3股推升力道解讀

2019-07-11 15:24

近5年營收成長逾70% 昔日的新竹貨運如何從傳統物流絕地大反攻？

2019-07-18 11:10

找下半年生技潛力股

2019-07-18 11:48

連舒淇、蔡明忠都收服！看一個只有國中學歷的南投囡仔如何翻身？

2019-07-17 12:45

集20種樂器於一身 令人過目不忘的「混血」鋼琴！

2019-07-17 11:37

靠投資買房、環遊世界！她自創好老公、低價銅板選股法 年年獲利20％

2019-07-17 10:38

「韓式理性」打選戰：黑到發亮才會贏

2019-07-04 16:59

辜仲諒引入毒品法庭 要為台灣「解毒」仍有阻礙

2019-07-17 16:32

上下班通勤遇車禍、茶水間燙傷算職災嗎？如何理賠？上班族不可不知的3問題

2019-06-25 15:10

輸美專機飛起來！深夜的桃園機場 直擊中美貿易戰新贏家

2019-07-10 14:58

5G PCB潛力股要發動了

2019-07-18 11:49

顏炳立：今年房市「微熱」 不是熱得不得了

2019-07-16 08:37

Uber推新服務 讓你放鬆雙腿還能讓司機閉嘴

2019-07-12 13:25

美股狂牛 台股追不追？

2019-07-18 11:47
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top