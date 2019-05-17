親愛的網友：
上海豆腐渣工程！都心廠房坍塌 活埋工人10死

復仇者再度刷新記錄 從經典台詞學會4個多益字

2019-05-17 08:46English OK

【文／羅伊伶 Janet Lo】

自上映以來就風光無限的復仇者聯盟4，除了打敗鐵達尼號成為影史全球票房亞軍，在台灣也正式超車《玩命關頭7》，登上台灣影史票房第3名。就讓我們從過去的復仇者聯盟經典電影台詞，來回顧幾段精彩有趣對話，一起學習實用的多益單字吧！

（圖／Avengers官方粉絲頁）
（圖／Avengers官方粉絲頁）
分享

在第一集《復仇者聯盟》中，東尼史塔克與小辣椒正討論著參與「復仇者聯盟計畫」的情形：

Pepper: Is this about the Avengers, which I know nothing about?

小辣椒：這次是關於那個我什麼都不知道的復仇者聯盟嗎？

Stark: The Avengers Initiative was scrapped, I thought. And I didn't even qualify.

史塔克：我想，復仇者聯盟行動已經被放棄了，而且我根本不符合資格。

Pepper: I didn't know that either.

小辣椒：這我也不知道!

Stark: Apparently I'm volatile, self-obsessed, and don't play well with others.

史塔克：顯然我是個脾氣暴躁、眼中只有自己又不合群的傢伙。

Pepper: That I did know.

小辣椒：這我就很清楚了！

Initiative 計畫、行動

Initiative是名詞，源自動詞initiate（開創），因此initiative可以用來說明一個嶄新的任務行動，如上述提到的「復仇者聯盟行動The Avengers Initiative」，或是有採取主動行動、帶頭之意，通常是用take the initiative in something來描述。

I’m kind of an introvert, so I don’t usually take the initiative in starting a conversation in an unfamiliar group.

我很內向，所以我通常不會主動在一個陌生的族群裡開啟話題。

除了行動之外，initiative當名詞也有進取心與積極度的意思。

I don’t think he’s up for opening his own business because he doesn’t have the initiative.

我不認為他會想開創自己的事業，因為他並沒有這方面的進取心。

Obsessed 著迷的

Obsessed是形容詞，源自動詞obsess（著迷），而這種著迷的程度通常是廢寢忘食的狂熱，對人事物很迷戀可以用with來作連接，像是I’m so obsessed with Marvel heroes!（我超迷漫威英雄的），同義字為infatuated，一樣是為之瘋狂的意思。

Fans are saying that Joss Whedon is obsessed with having Hulk battle Iron Man.

粉絲們都在說喬斯威登熱愛讓浩克和鋼鐵人對打。

*Joss Whedon:《復仇者聯盟》和《奧創紀元》的導演。

在上述台詞中提到的self-obsessed，字面上是對自己很著迷，其實就是指「活在自己的世界」，而self-obsessed也有個很口語的同義詞self-absorbed，absorb也是多益常考單字，為吸引的動詞，那麼被自己吸引就是用來描述「眼中只有自己」的情況了。

Karen is so self-absorbed that she never thinks of anyone's feelings but her own.

凱倫超級活在自己世界的，只管自己的想法從來不關心別人的感受。

接著，我們將鏡頭轉到在第三集《無限之戰》電影中，強大的烏木喉正準備與史塔克和奇異博士決鬥搶走寶石：

Ebony Maw : You are about to die at the hands of the children of Thanos. Be thankful, that your meaningless lives are now contributed to the balance.

烏木喉：準備葬身在薩諾斯之子的手中吧！對於能將你這毫無意義的人生，奉獻給宇宙平衡，應該要覺得感恩才是。

Stark: I'm sorry! Earth is closed today. You better pack it up and get outta here.

史塔克：很抱歉，地球今天關門了! 你準備打包行李滾出去吧!

Ebony Maw : Stone keeper. Does this chattering animal speak for you?

烏木喉：寶石守護者，這隻嘰嘰喳喳的動物是在替你發聲嗎？

Dr. Strange : Certainly not, I speak for myself. You are trespassing in this city and on this planet.

奇異博士：當然不是，我替我自己發聲，你擅自闖入了這座城市與這顆星球！

Stark: He means get lost, Squidward!

史塔克：他的意思是叫你滾，你這隻章魚哥！

Contribute 貢獻

Contribute為動詞，通常用介係詞to與被貢獻的對象做連接，如上述對話提到的Their lives are now contributed to the balance.（他們的生命將貢獻給宇宙平衡）就是用被動式做描述，在面試的情景也很常見，無論是描述對前公司的貢獻或是未來能對公司有什麼貢獻，都是很實用的單字。

What can you contribute to our company?

你能替公司做出什麼貢獻？

常考的多益同義字包含devote to以及dedicate to，皆與 contribute to通用。

In the Endgame, both Marcus and Mcfeely dedicated to rewarding fans who have obsessively pored over the MCU movies since their inception.

在終局之戰中，馬克思與麥費利盡全力報答自漫威電影宇宙初期便死忠鑽研的狂粉。

*Chirstopher Marcus & Stephen McFeel：漫威電影宇宙系列的聯合編劇。

Trespass 非法侵入

Trespass一字為動詞，字根tres有beyond 超越的意思，pass就是通過，因此trespass有侵入之意。

Trespass是不及物動詞，在加上入侵的地方前必須連接介係詞，如上述台詞中提到的trespassing “in” this city and “on” this plant。不過通常在接地方前都是使用on這個介係詞，除非像city的慣用介係詞是in才會使用in，若是接一個地點如侵入某人家就會用trespassing on someone's house、入侵某塊地產trespassing on a property通常使用on這個介係詞。

A landowner has the right to exclude persons from trespassing on his or her private property.

土地所有人有權將非法侵入私人土地之人驅逐。

像在北美有些尚未賣出或閒置的土地常被陌生人非法闖入，門口就會貼上「No Trespassing（請勿擅闖）」的告示牌。

看完今天的文章，是不是很想趕快去看終局之戰了呢？在那之前，先測試一下自己的多益閱讀實力再直奔電影院吧！

多益模擬試題：

1. By taking the ______________, you'll gain skills and learn more about your company, and you'll be less bored because you won't be stuck in the same old routine.

(A) invitation

(B) inclination

(C) incentive

(D) initiative

2. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints from business property owners about persons trespassing ______________ their property and causing damage.

(A) in

(B) on

(C) with

(D) of

解析：

1. 正解為(D) initiative。題意：「在職場上主動出擊能學習新技能並得到更多和公司有關的資訊，而且也比較不會無聊老是在做重複的事。」選項(A)為邀請、(B)為喜好、(C)為動機，因此僅選項(D)「主動」符合句意。

2. 正解為(B) on。題意：「庫克縣警長辦公室接獲商業地主抱怨有人非法入侵他們的土地並造成破壞。」trespass為不及物動詞，後面必須使用介係詞on與被入侵的地方做連接，因此答案為(B) on。

延伸閱讀》看驚奇隊長拯救地球學多益關鍵字！

分享

English OK

《English OK》不只是學英文，還能掌握最新、最活、最熱門的英語學習情報。提供TOEIC、TOEFL即時學習情報，以及職場趨勢和國際新知。以多元豐富的資訊，培養英語力及溝通力，成為人生贏家。

