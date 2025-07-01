《東協工業設計實質審查的共通指南》工業設計註冊的形式要件 — 2：設計呈現上的視圖與使用中的產品外觀
葉雪美╱北美智權報 專欄作家
《東協工業設計實質審查共通指南》中提供了註冊設計申請形式要件相關的準則，以方便成員國在形式審查中有共通的基準來保護在東南亞開展相關業務的中小企業。
在北美智權報382期已介紹在了設計呈現上一般要件及表現形式上的共通準則內容。本次383期將接續介紹在共通準則中，設計呈現上關於視圖及使用中產品外觀的相關事項。
視圖
關於意見的一般事項
外觀設計的表現應充分揭示產品外觀的所有相關特徵和細節。特徵未在圖示中明確顯示的內容不屬於工業設計註冊範圍。如果設計的所有特徵無法在一個視圖中呈現，申請人可以提交額外的視圖。申請人可以自由選擇視圖的數量，只要這些視圖足以公開他打算在註冊中請求其設計的所有特徵。
視圖的方向及數量
各面視圖從某些方向（角度）顯示設計。通常，三維物體的完整展示可以透過六個方向視圖（前、後、右側、左側、底部和頂部）和一個透視圖（即總共七個視圖）來實現。以下圖12是提交外觀設計申請保護的標準七面向視圖範例：
不過也有少數的外觀設計，僅提交一個方面視圖就足夠了。 建議申請人提交盡可能多的視圖，以充分公開外觀設計的特徵，但須遵守每個主管局允許的最大意見數量[2]。以下圖13範例說明了單一視圖足以完全公開所請求保護的設計的特殊情況：
申請中代表的每一個設計都應具有不同的編號，並且每項設計的不同視圖應作為設計編號的子編號，以作為一個系列進行編號。
查看設計的放大部分[4]
視圖以放大的比例顯示整體設計的一部分。如果放大的部分在其他視圖之一中已經可見，則單一放大視圖是可以接受的。顯示設計放大部分的視圖必須以單獨的單一視圖呈現。例如，以下圖14顯示放大部分的視圖是可以接受的，圖15則是提供不被接受的部分放大視圖：
剖面圖[7]
剖面圖是透過以下方式補充側面視圖的剖面圖：
說明產品外觀的一項或多項特徵，例如產品的輪廓、表面、形狀或配置。剖面圖應清楚、明確地屬於同一設計。不接受包含技術指示（例如軸線、尺寸、尺寸、數字等）的表述。如果沒有其他傳統視圖（例如方面視圖），則不應提交剖面視圖。以下是剖面視圖的範例，與其他視圖（例如側面視圖）一起納入申請圖式：
分解視圖[10]
另外，申請人可以選擇「分解圖」提交，用以呈現其中產品係由多個可以組裝使用的零件所組成。此圖示可說明產品的不同部件在其拆卸布置的情況，以指示這些部件如何組裝在產品中。
分解圖必須與至少一個代表組裝產品的視圖結合[11]。所有產品的零件則必須在單獨的單一視圖中以分解形式顯示。拆卸的零件應依組裝順序緊密展示。以下圖18及圖19透過組裝視圖和分解視圖充分展示了設計：
部分視圖[14]
局部視圖是單獨顯示產品的一部分的視圖，可以放大，且必須與至少一個代表組裝產品的視圖相結合，以能顯示所有相互連接的不同部件[15]。例如，在以下圖20引擎空氣濾清器和空氣濾清器容器的設計中，局部視圖2、3和4與組裝產品的視圖1一起呈現[16]。
快照
快照是一種簡短的視圖序列，用於以清晰易懂的方式顯示不同特定時刻的單一動畫設計。[18]
動畫圖示或圖形使用者介面的所有視圖必須在視覺上相關，這意味著它們必須具有共同的功能。申請人有責任以某種方式對視圖進行編號，以便清楚地了解運動 / 進展。以下圖21及圖22是分別由動畫圖示和動畫螢幕顯示組成的設計表示的範例：
多種視覺表示方式的組合
建議僅使用一種視覺格式（繪圖或照片）來表示設計，以避免洩漏導致不同整體印象。當使用設計的多個表示時，每個表示都必須清楚、明顯地與同一設計相關，並且在比較所公開的特徵時保持一致[21]。以下圖23描繪車輛玩具的繪圖和照片的組合被認為是不可接受的，因此不應提交。
當圖形表示除輪廓線之外的特徵（諸如表面特徵）時，同樣可以適用。當圖面與照片表現中的相應特徵不一致是不被接受的。在圖24的椅子設計範例中，座椅在圖中是平的，但在照片中呈現拱形，且靠背也屬不同的形狀。
產品在使用過程中呈現的不同外觀
產品或設備在其正常使用過程中可能會呈現兩個或多個替代位置。具有替代位置的設計外觀可以修改為各種配置，而無需添加或刪除任何部件[24]。尤其是對於需要使用打開和關閉動作的物品或需要折疊或展開來操作的裝置來說，情況尤其如此。設備的替代位置將相應地產生產品的不同可見外觀，所有這些都應在應用程式中反映出來。這些設計具有預先定義的使用階段，每個階段都對應於替代位置。如果基本設計中沒有新增或刪除任何零件，則顯示設計的不同配置的視圖是可以接受的[25]。
設計中可移動或可拆卸部分的替代位置必須以單獨的視圖顯示。在這方面，每項設計都應在產品正常運作期間使用者可見的所有位置或階段進行表示和聲明 — 應該清楚地反映在提交註冊的圖示或附圖中，並且可以透過解釋性描述來補充。以下圖25顯示了產品在正常使用期間的不同位置（開啟和關閉）：
在某些情況下，不同的配置可能會產生不同的產品。例如，圖27中的產品由一個可以轉換成毛巾的袋子組成，圖示應說明不同的配置[28]：
