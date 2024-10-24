工業設計轉向無實體及虛擬環境 - 4： 美國對無實體設計保護的政策趨勢

USPTO在2022年2月11日的DM/216 719海牙國際工業設計申請案（如圖18所示）的核駁理由書中說明：「依據電腦生成圖像的設計專利申請審查指南，電腦生成圖像設計必須實施於電腦螢幕、終端機、其他顯示面板或其他部分，才能符合美國專利法第171條之規定[1]」。因此，本申請案之標的不符合上述規定，故圖示中未能以實線或虛線揭露電腦螢幕、終端機、其他顯示面板或其他部分，且未指明為專利法第171條規定之製品。尤其是因為電腦圖像不是實體或物理實體，不是適當的製品，電腦圖像本身是不可授予專利的，因為在圖示中未能描繪出它所實施的特定製品。「應用程式圖像」並不是個適當的設計名稱，電腦圖像必須實施於電腦螢幕、終端機、其他顯示面板或其部分者，建議修正設計名稱為「帶有圖像部分之顯示面板」（display screen of portion thereof with icon)、同時修正設計說明及權利主張。
美國聯邦巡迴區上訴法院（United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, C. A. F. C.）應對製造品要求採取廣泛的觀點，對第171條的文本分析支持對製造品要件的廣義解釋。該法規目前要求設計僅適用於「製品」[8]。這種廣泛性的語言顯示了該法規的全面範圍。此外，法定語言的一貫簡化反映了美國國會對包容性專利主題政策的偏好[9]。在In re Hruby案中 [10]，CCPA以物理學家和哲學家的觀點，認為「固體」的概念本身就是一種幻覺，物體大多是真空的，「物質」由原子核和繞其運行的電子組成。然而，通俗地說，我們在這裡所看到的是噴泉，不是在太空中移動的水滴，就像我們在固體物體中看到的原子核、電子、原子或分子一樣。它強調，雖然固體物體看起來是一個單一的物體，但它實際上是數百萬個小顆粒，很像由移動的水滴組成的噴泉，看起來是連續的、單一的水流。 [11]其次，法院又聲明，尺寸和固定性不會產生不可專利的主題。最後，法院駁回了水噴霧不構成製品的論點，因為它們不能「自行存在（exist of themselves)」。具體而言，CCPA 認為「設計的存在對其自身外部事物的依賴，並不是認定該設計不是『用於製品』的設計的理由。」 法院強調許多設計的外觀取決於外部因素。因此，CCPA 認為，根據字典的要點，製品是指「由人的雙手」用原材料製成的任何東西，無論是字面上的手工、機械還是藝術。又根據設計專利法，「製品」可能是無形的並且依賴另一個物體（an 「article of manufacture」might be intangible and dependent upon another object)。在往後60年的時間裡，美國國會一再簡化第171條的語言，從狹窄的、列舉的類別到包括「任何」和「製造」在內的廣泛、通用的語言[12]。這段立法歷史進一步顯示美國國會拒絕了對製造物品要求的狹義解釋。
