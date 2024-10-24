快訊

工業設計轉向無實體及虛擬環境 - 4： 美國對無實體設計保護的政策趨勢

聯合新聞網／ 北美智權報
圖片來源 : shutterstock、達志影像
※如欲轉載本文，請與北美智權報聯絡

葉雪美╱北美智權報　專欄作家

最早對無實體或「虛擬」設計接受法律保護的呼聲，可以追溯到20世紀的70和80年代，Apple、Sun Microsystems和Microsoft等以開發軟體生成的圖像和圖形使用者介面（Graphical User Interface，GUI）作為營利用途的公司。本篇將介紹美國的對無實體設計法保護的政策趨勢。

美國專利及商標局（United States Patent and Trademark Office，USPTO）一直在探索有關數位設計保護的現行實務。世界智慧財產權組織（WIPO）在2016年開始努力了解世界各地數位設計的保護情況。當時美國和日本主導了一項有關該主題的研究，並由美國繼續透過其產權組織與許多其他國際合作夥伴共同推動這一主題。

USPTO在2023年11月16日修訂的新指南中並未提及投影或全像投影的相關保護。該指南試圖澄清設計專利權的要求是否包括電腦生成的電子圖像本身，或顯示在顯示面板上的電腦生成的電子圖像—例如電腦螢幕、顯示器、電腦顯示系統、手機螢幕、虛擬圖像等。在設計專利申請實務上，也是要求數位設計與顯示器綁定，才能符合《美國專利法》第171條中的製品要件。

USPTO在2022年2月11日的DM/216 719海牙國際工業設計申請案（如圖18所示）的核駁理由書中說明：「依據電腦生成圖像的設計專利申請審查指南，電腦生成圖像設計必須實施於電腦螢幕、終端機、其他顯示面板或其他部分，才能符合美國專利法第171條之規定[1]」。因此，本申請案之標的不符合上述規定，故圖示中未能以實線或虛線揭露電腦螢幕、終端機、其他顯示面板或其他部分，且未指明為專利法第171條規定之製品。尤其是因為電腦圖像不是實體或物理實體，不是適當的製品，電腦圖像本身是不可授予專利的，因為在圖示中未能描繪出它所實施的特定製品。「應用程式圖像」並不是個適當的設計名稱，電腦圖像必須實施於電腦螢幕、終端機、其他顯示面板或其部分者，建議修正設計名稱為「帶有圖像部分之顯示面板」（display screen of portion thereof with icon)、同時修正設計說明及權利主張。

圖18. Genevieve Guindon的海牙國際註冊設計申請案[2]
圖18. Genevieve Guindon的海牙國際註冊設計申請案[2]

USPTO目前正在評估投影、全像投影、VR和AR等新技術的設計專利。USPTO在2020年12月時就要對「製品」要件的潛在規則變更以及是否應修改美國法律以保護數位設計發出公眾意見徵詢書做決策。由於公眾意見不一， USPTO在2022年4月發布了公眾對此問題的意見摘要，並已開始審查其「電腦生成圖示設計專利申請審查指南」及相關法律。

美國設計專利法的變化暗示了廣義的解釋

美國國會通過了設計專利立法，以填補藝術家可獲得的著作權保護與發明者可獲得的專利保護之間的空白[3]。因此，設計專利保護實用產品的創意或美學特徵。理論上，設計者可以透過著作權法和設計專利法來保護相同設計[4]。然而，由於設計專利的所有者被授予14年的絕對排除權，國會因此制定了嚴格的法定要件，以從美國專利商標局獲得設計專利授權[5]。

美國國會在1902年將設計專利法規的171條修改為「針對製造品的設計」，從而形成了該法規目前的措辭。當時，USPTO將此變更解釋為法規語言的簡化，而不是對先前列舉可專利性主題的限制[6]。儘管在1939年和1952年又進行了2次修訂，設計專利法對製造物品要求的措詞保持不變[7]。根據第171條的文本、其立法歷史以及法院如何將發明專利法規的解釋納入設計專利法。

美國聯邦巡迴區上訴法院（United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, C. A. F. C.）應對製造品要求採取廣泛的觀點，對第171條的文本分析支持對製造品要件的廣義解釋。該法規目前要求設計僅適用於「製品」[8]。這種廣泛性的語言顯示了該法規的全面範圍。此外，法定語言的一貫簡化反映了美國國會對包容性專利主題政策的偏好[9]。在In re Hruby案中 [10]，CCPA以物理學家和哲學家的觀點，認為「固體」的概念本身就是一種幻覺，物體大多是真空的，「物質」由原子核和繞其運行的電子組成。然而，通俗地說，我們在這裡所看到的是噴泉，不是在太空中移動的水滴，就像我們在固體物體中看到的原子核、電子、原子或分子一樣。它強調，雖然固體物體看起來是一個單一的物體，但它實際上是數百萬個小顆粒，很像由移動的水滴組成的噴泉，看起來是連續的、單一的水流。 [11]其次，法院又聲明，尺寸和固定性不會產生不可專利的主題。最後，法院駁回了水噴霧不構成製品的論點，因為它們不能「自行存在（exist of themselves)」。具體而言，CCPA 認為「設計的存在對其自身外部事物的依賴，並不是認定該設計不是『用於製品』的設計的理由。」 法院強調許多設計的外觀取決於外部因素。因此，CCPA 認為，根據字典的要點，製品是指「由人的雙手」用原材料製成的任何東西，無論是字面上的手工、機械還是藝術。又根據設計專利法，「製品」可能是無形的並且依賴另一個物體（an 「article of manufacture」might be intangible and dependent upon another object)。在往後60年的時間裡，美國國會一再簡化第171條的語言，從狹窄的、列舉的類別到包括「任何」和「製造」在內的廣泛、通用的語言[12]。這段立法歷史進一步顯示美國國會拒絕了對製造物品要求的狹義解釋。

最後，在美國專利法中，對類似發明專利條款第101條的廣義解釋也支持對設計專利條款第171條的廣義解釋：「任何」和「製造」等詞語，國會希望法院廣泛解讀第101條[13]。它也在第101條的立法歷史中找到了支持這一觀點的充分支持[14]。因此，將這些發明專利條款納入第171條源自該條款的措詞和立法歷史，因為第171條受專利法的條件和要件的約束[15]。此外，國會對第171條中包容性主題政策的偏好符合法院對第101條的解釋，包含「製造」和「任何」等詞語。

因此，與第101條的語言和立法歷史一樣，第171條的語言和立法歷史暗示了一種包容性的、廣泛性的解讀。此外，法院先前曾參考發明專利法規來證明第171條中其他術語的廣泛解釋是合理的。因此，這種合併第101條來設定第171條邊界的作法應該使C. A. F. C. 感到願意繼續這一趨勢，並建立對第171條的製品要件的廣義解釋。

備註：

  1. 參見MPEP §1502。

  2. 圖片來源：https://designdb.wipo.int/designdb/hague/en/,eji6ru4c93u86gp, 國際海亞申請案DM 216,719。

  3. See8 Donald S. Chisum, Chisum on Patents §23.02 (2016) (documenting the historical development that led to the design patent act);see also Jason J. Du Mont & Mark D. Janis,Virtual Designs, 17 Stan. Tech. L. Rev. 107, 111 (2013) (providing a thorough dive into the foundational debate over whether to enact design patent protection in the United States, and highlighting the holes between copyright and utility patent protection at the time design patent protection was being considered). The “useful article doctrine” of copyright law precludes copyright protection for industrial designs that are not separable and independent from the utilitarian parts of the article.See H.R. Rep. No. 94-1476, at 55 (1976) (reporting Congress’s intent to distinguish between “works of applied art,” which receive copyright protection, and industrial designs, which do not receive copyright protection, in passing the Copyright Act of 1976)。

  4. See Andrew Beckerman-Rodau, The Problem with Intellectual Property Rights:  Subject Matter Expansion, 13 Yale J.L. & Tech. 35, 80–81 (2010) (reviewing the overlapping regimes of intellectual property and emphasizing the expanding view of protectable subject matter)。

  5. See 35 U.S.C. § 171 (2012) (enumerating the requirements to receive a design patent); MPEP § 1504.01 (reviewing the jurisprudence interpreting the requirements of § 171); see also 8 Chisum, supra note 71, § 23.03 (detailing the requirements for patenting a design).  The owner of a copyright is given a longer period of protection, which is typically the life of the author plus seventy years; however, because of the longer period of protection, the right of a copyright owner is not absolute.  Merges et al., supra note 52, at 26–27.  The rights of others to use the copyrighted work include, among other rights, fair use and independent creation.  Id

  6. 參見 Schnell，46 F.2d 第205 頁（「國會在1902 年修訂該法案時，並未打算將設計專利的適當主題排除在外——任何新的和原創的印記、裝飾、專利、印刷品或要印刷的圖片） 、塗漆、鑄造或以其他方式放置或加工到任何製造物品上。

  7. Seymour & Torrance, supra note 88, at 192。

  8. 35 U.S.C.第171條(2012)。

  9. See ClearCorrect, 810 F.3d at 1299 (discussing the ITCs argument“that the use of the word ‘commerce’ indicates that ‘articles’ should be read broadly”); see also Certain Digital Models, Inv. No. 337-TA-833, USITC Pub. 4555 (May 6, 2013) (Final) (recommending the issue of cease and desist orders to ClearCorrect concerning six infringed patents of Alig。

  10. 20 F.2d 275 (D.C. Cir. 1927)。

  11. Id

  12. See supra Section I.C.1 (providing an overview of the history of § 171’s changing language。

  13. Diamond v. Chakrabarty, 447 U.S. 303, 308 (1980) (“In choosing such expansive terms as ‘manufacture’ and ‘composition of matter,’ modified by the comprehensive ‘any,’ Congress plainly contemplated that the patent laws would be given wide scope。

  14. Id. at 308–09 (citing the early history of the first Patent Act of 1793, including thoughts of the author, Thomas Jefferson, that defined statutory subject matter as “any new and useful art, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter, or any new or useful improvement” (quoting Act of Feb. 21, 1793, ch. 11, § 1, 1 Stat. 318, 319)); supra notes 191–93 and accompanying text (discussing the Supreme Court’s view in Chakrabarty)。

  15. 35 U.S.C. § 171 (2012); see supra Section I.B.2(a) (recognizing the courts’ importation of utility patent statutory provisions into design patent law)。

 

系列主題：

  1. 工業設計轉向無實體及虛擬環境 - 1：圖形化使用者介面及虛擬設計

  2. 工業設計轉向無實體及虛擬環境 - 2：國際倡議和討論

  3. 工業設計轉向無實體及虛擬環境 - 3：替代的保護形式

 

責任編輯：吳碧娥 / 盧頎

【本文僅反映專家作者意見，不代表本報立場。】

作者：葉雪美（Sherry H.M. Yeh）
學歷：世新大學法律研究所法學碩士

國立成功大學工業設計系學士

經歷：科技部 研發成果管理審查會委員

經濟部智慧財產局專利一組 簡任專利高級審查官

中央標準局新式樣專利主任審查員（75-76）

中央標準局專利審查委員（80-89）

台灣科技大學 專利所 兼任助理教授

著作：《美國設計專利侵害認定相關問題研究－兼論我國新式樣專利侵害認定問題》，2004。

《設計專利申請實務－台灣及美國專利申請策略》，元照出版公司，2008。

