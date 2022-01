美國專利進步性面面觀 ─ MODERNA TX, INC. v. ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION

(a) nucleic acid;



(b) a cationic lipid comprising from 50 mol % to 65 mol % of the total lipid present in the particle;



(c) a non-cationic lipid comprising a mix-ture of a phospholipid and cholesterol or a derivative thereof,

wherein the phospholipid comprises from 4 mol % to 10 mol % of the total lipid present in the particle and the cholesterol or derivative thereof comprises from 30 mol % to 40 mol % of the total lipid pre-sent in the particle; and

(d) a conjugated lipid that inhibits aggregation of particles comprising from 0.5 mol % to 2 mol % of the total lipid pre-sent in the particle.