化合物的顯而易見性系列-8：立體異構物的顯而易見性 — Aventis Pharma Deutschland GmbH v. Lupin, Ltd. (Fed. Cir. 2007)案

系爭專利

本案 (Aventis Pharma Deutschland GmbH v. Lupin, Ltd. (Fed. Cir. 2007)案)系爭專利為美國專利第5,061,722 號 ('722專利)。'722專利的系爭請求項如下：

1. A compound of the formula

or a physiologically acceptable salt thereof, wherein R2 is hydrogen, methyl, ethyl, or benzyl, and wherein hydrogen atoms on the ring carbon atoms in the 1- and 5-positions are in the cis-configuration relative to one another, the carboxyl group on the ring carbon atom in the 3-position is in the endo position relative to the bicyclic ring system, and the chirality centers in the chain and on the ring carbon atom in the 3-position all have the S-configuration, said compound or salt being substantially free of other isomers.

2. A compound or salt as in claim 1 which is N-(1-S-carboethoxy-3-phenyl-propyl)- S-alanyl-cis,endo-2-azabicyclo-[3.3.0]-octane-3-S-carboxylic acid or a salt thereof.

請求項1涵蓋一小類化合物，每個化合物在R2位置具有不同的官能基。請求項的用語「wherein hydrogen atoms on the ring carbon atoms in the 1- and 5-positions are in the cis-configuration relative to one another, the carboxyl group on the ring carbon atom in the 3-position is in the endo position relative to the bicyclic ring system, and the chirality centers in the chain and on the ring carbon atom in the 3-position all have the S-configuration,」將請求項1限制為5(S)立體異構物。當R2官能基為ethyl時，請求項1的化合物為ramipril。這正是請求項2具體請求的化合物。

專利保護的產品是King Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (King公司) 的Altace®，一種降血壓藥物，有效成分為ramipril。ramipril是以下結構的立體異構物之一：

圖1. Ramipril的化學結構 （圖片來源: 判決書）

標星號的5個碳原子均可以兩種不同的方式在空間上定向。從最左邊的標記碳導向氫 (H) 原子的虛線三角型表示，該氫原子位於含有該碳原子的兩個五邊環平面的下方。該氫原子也可位於環的平面上方，形成了ramipril立體異構物的結構。同理，因為有5個碳原子可採取兩個方向之一 (或5個「立體中心」)，所以ramipril是25或32個立體異構物之一。命名這些立體異構物有多種方法；本案根據其組態以「R」或「S」標記每個立體中心。ramipril的所有5個立體中心都處於「S」組態，因此被稱為「SSSSS」或「5(S)」立體異構物。其它立體異構物包括RRRRR、SSSSR、RRSSS等。

先前技術

挑戰系爭專利'722專利的先前技術包含Merck的文章 (A.A. Patchett et al., A New Class of Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors , 288 Nature 280 (Nov. 20, 1980))、Schering專利第4,587,258號 ('258專利，1986年5月6日公告) 和第5,348,944號 ('944專利，1994年9月20公告)、Smith博士合成的SCH 31925、BPP5a和captopril的各種參考文獻。

表1. 相關前技術列表 （資料來源: 判決書，林杜製表）

Ramipril是被稱為「血管收縮素轉換酶 (Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme) 抑制劑」或「ACE抑制劑」的藥物家族之一。ACE抑制劑可抑制收縮血管的生化途徑，因此可用於治療高血壓。最早的ACE抑制劑 (可追溯到1960年代末) 是以巴西蝮蛇的毒液為基礎，該毒液可降低血壓。活性化合物分離自蝮蛇毒液，被稱為BPP5a，具有6個立體中心，所有立體中心均為S組態。通過對該毒液和ACE抑制劑的後續世代進行結構修飾，已開發了合成的ACE抑制劑。例如，第一個合成的ACE抑制劑captopril由末端帶有硫原子的BPP5a分子的部分組成。Captopril保留了BPP5a的兩個立體中心，兩個都保持S組態。

Ramipril具有與enalapril相同的整體結構，但有一個區別：ramipril具有兩個相連的五邊碳環 (5,5稠環系統)， enalapril只有單環。第二個環的加入比enalapril多產生了2個立體中心；因此，ramipril具有與enalapril相同的3個立體中心，外加2個跨越稠環系統的新立體中心，因此被稱為「橋頭」碳，如上所述共有5個立體中心。

圖2. enalapril和ramipril的結構比較 （圖片來源：Wikipedia）





