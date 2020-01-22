同時含有「開放式」與「封閉式」連接詞之專利範圍如何解釋？
【林杜／永信藥品智財室專員】
Amgen的品牌藥Sensipar於橘皮書中表列美國第9,375,405號專利，專利範圍在前言後使用連接詞「comprising」，並於其後的限制元件binder和disintegrant進一步使用連接詞「consisting of」。被控產品使用申請專利範圍中binder和disintegrant所記載的成分，並額外使用該限制之外的成分，這樣是否構成侵權？
案件背景
Amgen的品牌藥Sensipar於2004年3月8日獲FDA (美國食品藥物管理局)許可，有效成分為cinacalcet hydrochloride，用於治療正在接受透析的慢性腎臟病成年患者之次發性副甲狀腺機能亢進，以及治療副甲狀腺癌、原發性與次發性副甲狀腺機能亢進患者之高血鈣症。2018年的銷售額達到17.74億美元。2008年6月就有首家廠商以Paragraph IV申請ANDA(簡易新藥申請)，截至2018年底共有22家廠商以Paragraph IV申請ANDA，其中包含Amneal、Piramal、Watson和Zydus。
系爭專利為美國第9,375,405號專利(’405專利)，表列在FDA橘皮書，將於2026年9月22日到期，決定性的系爭專利範圍為請求項1。
請求項1之範圍如下 (為了方便比對，僅在原文標示中文)：
A pharmaceutical composition comprising:
(a) from about 10% to about 40% by weight of cinacalcet HCl in an amount of from about 20 mg to about 100 mg;
(b) from about 45% to about 85% by weight of a diluents(稀釋劑) selected from the group consisting of microcrystalline cellulose, starch, dicalcium phosphate, lactose, sorbitol, mannitol, sucrose, methyl dextrins, and mixtures thereof,
(c) from about 1% to about 5% by weight of at least one binder(黏合劑) selected from the group consisting of povidone, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, hydroxypropyl cellulose, sodium carboxymethylcellulose, and mixtures thereof; and
(d) from about 1% to 10% by weight of at least one disintegrant(崩解劑) selected from the group consisting of crospovid[o]ne, sodium starch glycolate, croscarmellose sodium, and mixtures thereof,
wherein the percentage by weight is relative to the total weight of the composition, and wherein the composition is for the treatment of at least one of hyperparathyroidism, hyperphosphonia, hypercalcemia, and elevated calcium phosphorus product.
是否符合「文義讀取」之判斷
binder和disintegrant的馬庫西群組(Markush groups)之專利範圍解釋是關鍵議題。解釋請求項時，應依請求項中所載連接詞之類型確定請求項界定之範圍。
連接詞之類型有開放式、封閉式、半開放式及其他表達方式。開放式連接詞係表示元件、成分或步驟之組合中不排除請求項未記載的元件、成分或步驟，如「包含」、「包括」 (comprising、containing、including) 等。封閉式連接詞係表示元件、成分或步驟之組合中僅包含請求項記載之元件、成分或步驟，如「由……組成」(consisting of) 等。半開放式連接詞則介於開放式與封閉式連接詞之間，係表示元件、成分或步驟之組合中，不排除實質上不會改變申請專利之發明的基本及新穎特性 (basic and novel characteristics) 之其他元件、成分或步驟，如「基本上(或主要、實質上)由……組成」(consisting essentially of、consisting substantially of) 等。
就開放式連接詞而言，若申請專利範圍之技術特徵「包括Ａ、Ｂ、Ｃ」，而待鑑定對象對應之元件、成分、步驟或其結合關係為「Ａ、Ｂ、Ｃ、Ｄ」，則應判斷待鑑定對象符合「文義讀取」(參見表1-1)。
就封閉式連接詞而言，若申請專利範圍之技術特徵「由Ａ、Ｂ、Ｃ組成」，而待鑑定對象對應者為「由Ａ、Ｂ、Ｃ、Ｄ所組成」，則應判斷待鑑定對象不符合「文義讀取」(參見表1-2)
馬庫西式 (Markush Type) 是一種申請專利範圍的撰寫方式，用以將屬於同一群組的許多組成包含在同一項的申請專利範圍請求項內，其通常是以「選自於由A、B 以及C 所組成的群組」(“selected from the group consisting of A, B and C”)的形式表達。當專利元件範圍太廣或不明確時，馬庫西形式請求項可用來克服可專利性的審查。
