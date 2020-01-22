同時含有「開放式」與「封閉式」連接詞之專利範圍如何解釋？

分享 facebook 【林杜／永信藥品智財室專員】

Amgen的品牌藥Sensipar於橘皮書中表列美國第9,375,405號專利，專利範圍在前言後使用連接詞「comprising」，並於其後的限制元件binder和disintegrant進一步使用連接詞「consisting of」。被控產品使用申請專利範圍中binder和disintegrant所記載的成分，並額外使用該限制之外的成分，這樣是否構成侵權？

案件背景

Amgen的品牌藥Sensipar於2004年3月8日獲FDA (美國食品藥物管理局)許可，有效成分為cinacalcet hydrochloride，用於治療正在接受透析的慢性腎臟病成年患者之次發性副甲狀腺機能亢進，以及治療副甲狀腺癌、原發性與次發性副甲狀腺機能亢進患者之高血鈣症。2018年的銷售額達到17.74億美元。2008年6月就有首家廠商以Paragraph IV申請ANDA(簡易新藥申請)，截至2018年底共有22家廠商以Paragraph IV申請ANDA，其中包含Amneal、Piramal、Watson和Zydus。

系爭專利為美國第9,375,405號專利(’405專利)，表列在FDA橘皮書，將於2026年9月22日到期，決定性的系爭專利範圍為請求項1。

請求項1之範圍如下 (為了方便比對，僅在原文標示中文)：

(a) from about 10% to about 40% by weight of cinacalcet HCl in an amount of from about 20 mg to about 100 mg;

(b) from about 45% to about 85% by weight of a diluents(稀釋劑) selected from the group consisting of microcrystalline cellulose, starch, dicalcium phosphate, lactose, sorbitol, mannitol, sucrose, methyl dextrins, and mixtures thereof,

(c) from about 1% to about 5% by weight of at least one binder(黏合劑) selected from the group consisting of povidone, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, hydroxypropyl cellulose, sodium carboxymethylcellulose, and mixtures thereof; and

(d) from about 1% to 10% by weight of at least one disintegrant(崩解劑) selected from the group consisting of crospovid[o]ne, sodium starch glycolate, croscarmellose sodium, and mixtures thereof,

wherein the percentage by weight is relative to the total weight of the composition, and wherein the composition is for the treatment of at least one of hyperparathyroidism, hyperphosphonia, hypercalcemia, and elevated calcium phosphorus product.