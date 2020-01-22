親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
English OK
哈佛商業評論
北美智權報
能力雜誌
會計研究月刊
獨家報導
cheers
管理雜誌

同時含有「開放式」與「封閉式」連接詞之專利範圍如何解釋？

2020-01-22 14:54北美智權報

分享
【林杜／永信藥品智財室專員】

Amgen的品牌藥Sensipar於橘皮書中表列美國第9,375,405號專利，專利範圍在前言後使用連接詞「comprising」，並於其後的限制元件binder和disintegrant進一步使用連接詞「consisting of」。被控產品使用申請專利範圍中binder和disintegrant所記載的成分，並額外使用該限制之外的成分，這樣是否構成侵權？

案件背景

Amgen的品牌藥Sensipar於2004年3月8日獲FDA (美國食品藥物管理局)許可，有效成分為cinacalcet hydrochloride，用於治療正在接受透析的慢性腎臟病成年患者之次發性副甲狀腺機能亢進，以及治療副甲狀腺癌、原發性與次發性副甲狀腺機能亢進患者之高血鈣症。2018年的銷售額達到17.74億美元。2008年6月就有首家廠商以Paragraph IV申請ANDA(簡易新藥申請)，截至2018年底共有22家廠商以Paragraph IV申請ANDA，其中包含Amneal、Piramal、Watson和Zydus。

系爭專利為美國第9,375,405號專利(’405專利)，表列在FDA橘皮書，將於2026年9月22日到期，決定性的系爭專利範圍為請求項1。

請求項1之範圍如下 (為了方便比對，僅在原文標示中文)：

A pharmaceutical composition comprising:

(a) from about 10% to about 40% by weight of cinacalcet HCl in an amount of from about 20 mg to about 100 mg;

(b) from about 45% to about 85% by weight of a diluents(稀釋劑) selected from the group consisting of microcrystalline cellulose, starch, dicalcium phosphate, lactose, sorbitol, mannitol, sucrose, methyl dextrins, and mixtures thereof,

(c) from about 1% to about 5% by weight of at least one binder(黏合劑) selected from the group consisting of povidone, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, hydroxypropyl cellulose, sodium carboxymethylcellulose, and mixtures thereof; and

(d) from about 1% to 10% by weight of at least one disintegrant(崩解劑) selected from the group consisting of crospovid[o]ne, sodium starch glycolate, croscarmellose sodium, and mixtures thereof,

wherein the percentage by weight is relative to the total weight of the composition, and wherein the composition is for the treatment of at least one of hyperparathyroidism, hyperphosphonia, hypercalcemia, and elevated calcium phosphorus product.

是否符合「文義讀取」之判斷

binder和disintegrant的馬庫西群組(Markush groups)之專利範圍解釋是關鍵議題。解釋請求項時，應依請求項中所載連接詞之類型確定請求項界定之範圍。

連接詞之類型有開放式、封閉式、半開放式及其他表達方式。開放式連接詞係表示元件、成分或步驟之組合中不排除請求項未記載的元件、成分或步驟，如「包含」、「包括」 (comprising、containing、including) 等。封閉式連接詞係表示元件、成分或步驟之組合中僅包含請求項記載之元件、成分或步驟，如「由……組成」(consisting of) 等。半開放式連接詞則介於開放式與封閉式連接詞之間，係表示元件、成分或步驟之組合中，不排除實質上不會改變申請專利之發明的基本及新穎特性 (basic and novel characteristics) 之其他元件、成分或步驟，如「基本上(或主要、實質上)由……組成」(consisting essentially of、consisting substantially of) 等。

就開放式連接詞而言，若申請專利範圍之技術特徵「包括Ａ、Ｂ、Ｃ」，而待鑑定對象對應之元件、成分、步驟或其結合關係為「Ａ、Ｂ、Ｃ、Ｄ」，則應判斷待鑑定對象符合「文義讀取」(參見表1-1)。

表1-1. 是否符合「文義讀取」之判斷
表1-1. 是否符合「文義讀取」之判斷
分享

就封閉式連接詞而言，若申請專利範圍之技術特徵「由Ａ、Ｂ、Ｃ組成」，而待鑑定對象對應者為「由Ａ、Ｂ、Ｃ、Ｄ所組成」，則應判斷待鑑定對象不符合「文義讀取」(參見表1-2)

表1-2. 是否符合「文義讀取」之判斷
表1-2. 是否符合「文義讀取」之判斷
分享

馬庫西式 (Markush Type) 是一種申請專利範圍的撰寫方式，用以將屬於同一群組的許多組成包含在同一項的申請專利範圍請求項內，其通常是以「選自於由A、B 以及C 所組成的群組」(“selected from the group consisting of A, B and C”)的形式表達。當專利元件範圍太廣或不明確時，馬庫西形式請求項可用來克服可專利性的審查。


【詳細內容請見《北美智權報》253期；歡迎訂閱《北美智權報》電子報

北美智權報

《北美智權報》是台灣最具代表性的智慧財產權電子報，內容涵蓋：熱門產業專利及趨勢分析、美台中及歐洲等各國智權法規解析、侵權訴訟、專利應用、智權管理、產業研發創新等文章，可幫助業者在充滿競爭的市場中，高效率地學習進軍全球市場所需的智權關鍵知識。

相關新聞

台灣法律人前往新加坡就業 出路在哪裡？

2020-01-22 15:40

台商切入大陸電動車供應鏈的三大模式

2020-01-22 15:40

重要宣導：上市櫃公司董事會之智財管理義務

2020-01-22 15:40

生物藥品時代下的試驗免責界線－2019年Amgen Inc. v. Hospira, Inc.案

2020-01-22 15:40

政策方向 造成台、韓近年經濟發展差異擴大

2020-01-22 15:40

2019中國專利數據觀察：申請量首次衰退、但行政查處成果顯著

2020-01-22 15:40

專利佈局戰略中的分割申請及限制

2020-01-22 15:40

商標權地域範圍與遠方善意使用抗辯：2017年美國第九巡迴法院Stone Creek v. Omnia案

2020-01-22 14:54

Maatita判決攪亂設計專利的明確性與可實現性的判斷標準

2020-01-22 14:54

Ex parte Hannun — AI相關申請案適格性的答辯方向

2020-01-22 14:54

資深美國專利審查員真心話大公開

2020-01-22 14:54

談請求項之幾何尺度限制條件與可專利性問題：美國法的經驗

2020-01-22 12:50

盤點大陸智慧手機的2019：華為堅挺、小米反彈、vivo受挫和OPPO求穩

2020-01-22 11:56

沒有LLB也可以攻讀LLM ? ─ 從BA、BS、BE到LLM之路

2020-01-10 14:36

無印良品不再是「無印良品」？從無印良品一案談商標維護與布局問題

2020-01-10 10:42

歷經兩年貿易戰後 中、美誰占上風？

2020-01-10 10:42

物聯網AI時代應注意的法律議題

2020-01-10 10:03

全球半導體產業專利申請狀況概觀

2020-01-10 10:03

獨立發明人的逆襲：發明人權利法案

2020-01-10 09:46

看以色列如何培育新創企業

2020-01-10 09:10

SEP授權費率應由陪審團審理? ─ 2019年TCL v. Ericsson案

2020-01-10 09:10

非洲商標專題／案例篇2：善用公認證與複代網路 突破安哥拉與衣索比亞申請關卡

2020-01-10 09:10

2019年美國專利法規相關事件回顧

2020-01-10 09:10

芯原微電子創辦人戴偉民：從終身教授到創業者 台前幕後助力「芯火燎原」

2020-01-09 13:16

法國通過移動導向法 引入汽車備用零件維修豁免條款

2020-01-09 13:16

談方法與物品不分的請求項與其明確性問題

2020-01-09 13:16

我國核准後分割與先申請原則之競合

2020-01-09 13:16

SEP不宜核發禁制令？USPTO有新說法

2020-01-09 13:16

科技業與生醫業攜手合作 瞄準精準健康商機

2019-12-27 13:20

想看清局勢脈動 台灣不能靠瞎猜！

2019-12-27 10:41

談專利法先使用權之舉證不易問題

2019-12-27 10:41

印度：亞洲最多智財權LLM的國家 ─ 從寸草不生到遍地開花只要3年!

2019-12-27 10:41

不只對公部門查賄 調查局鎖定企業貪腐四大類型犯罪

2019-12-27 10:01

人工智慧運用於智慧製造專利分析 ─ 比較台廠和世界標竿廠商之相關佈局

2019-12-26 15:18

2020台灣經濟前景：趨吉避凶將是最大難關

2019-12-26 15:18

迎向2020：大數據監管下的大陸新形態稅務查核

2019-12-26 15:18

勞動智慧案件 誰來管？談專業法院（庭）管轄競合及其解決之道

2019-12-26 15:18

非洲商標專題／案例篇1：如何使用國際商標體系 進行非洲商標布局

2019-12-26 15:18

解析美國專利法第289條損害賠償規定的製品--軟體產品可否成為GUI的相關製品

2019-12-26 13:17
看更多

熱門文章

曾被評「買了就後悔」尾牙熱門獎氣炸鍋為何突然爆紅？

2020-01-17 08:49

年終獎金該怎麼存？兩張圖秒懂哪家美元、新台幣優存最划算

2020-01-17 11:45

批吳敦義「講什麼鬼話」 趙少康：史上最不要臉的總辭聲明

2020-01-15 09:50

韓國瑜會輸 馬英九也知道！趙少康：2理由國民黨不必太悲觀

2020-01-14 10:21

澳洲大火延燒120天總理卻在度假？一文看透澳洲經濟與政治大洞

2020-01-15 13:13

不願淪大黨附庸、時代力量挺過分裂危機 黃國昌：2022爭取地方執政

2020-01-15 13:15

誰說吃到飽不紅了？2020十大餐飲趨勢 過年聚餐必讀

2020-01-20 09:28

沒有員工表演的尾牙 是幸福企業的指標

2020-01-16 08:58

哈利梅根脫離皇室自力更生 毛遂自薦想做這個工作

2020-01-21 09:54

YouTube創辦人陳士駿自曝：Google砸16.5億併購 在小簡餐店談成的

2020-01-15 08:55

42歲考中醫、60歲後考船員、拿文學獎！最潮阿嬤：做自己永不嫌晚

2020-01-21 14:12

「老爹鞋」驚奇演出！ Skechers營收翻倍飆千億

2020-01-17 09:36

拆解史上最高額詐貸案》潤寅如何騙走九家銀行386億？

2020-01-21 12:43

35~44歲生不逢時 日本政府要拯救就業冰河世代

2020-01-15 13:08

侯友宜「新三民主義」：把份內事做好 不要在一個位子上又想東想西

2020-01-14 15:17

雙贏操作法 讓你穩穩賺 價差股息 兩頭賺

2020-01-17 13:38

放棄美國百萬年薪 他用啤酒串起台灣雜糧產業

2020-01-20 09:26

台灣需要更多博恩及3Q哥！一個經濟選民觀點：年輕人帶頭改變

2020-01-14 10:28

美牛美豬、習近平持續進逼 小英最迫切的「五大挑戰」

2020-01-15 13:15

退休問題 近9成親子避而不談

2020-01-22 08:45

退休醫師變走秀模特兒 70歲網紅「時尚老人」成功人生的斷捨離

2020-01-17 09:41

「敏感一族」追空氣品質買房 環保署：雙北這幾區空品良好日數最多

2020-01-20 09:20

玩轉 8D 網紅重慶 2：Ｎ度空間再成長「黃桷灣立交橋」

2020-01-20 08:46

星宇不打價格戰 怎麼殺出雙雄割據局面？

2020-01-22 12:02

這項古老運動 為現代人的壓力與痛苦提供一帖解方

2020-01-16 11:16

隱形王牌股 陌生黑馬蓄勢 翻倍賺機會來了

2020-01-21 12:08

賺鼠年紅包財 鎖定這4大族群15檔個股就對了！

2020-01-21 12:44

嚴重恐失明！黃斑部病變怎麼預防？

2020-01-21 14:12

跟著爽文去旅行 探訪大里小秘境

2020-01-14 08:51

學費破百萬！全台第一個「AI商學院」在政大 專教老闆什麼是AI

2020-01-21 14:12

面板大復活 群創谷底回升

2020-01-21 13:39

謝金河：毛利率的 背後是競爭力

2020-01-16 12:19

抱股過年清單

2020-01-16 12:29

簽署前夕傳「美中未就降稅達成協議」 川普和習近平各自打什麼算盤？

2020-01-16 11:08

8P是什麼？大立光今年撐高股價關鍵字

2020-01-17 09:38

申購熱潮過後》和潤衝百億營收 再闢「五大戰線」搶市

2020-01-15 13:10

名人指定！來宜蘭必吃「工夫香酥鴨」 手路菜中餐廳 品嚐正統蘭陽料理

2020-01-14 09:41

半世紀的美國夢 從留美學生看區域經濟消長

2020-01-21 12:54

台灣不會因一場選舉就翻轉 和碩童子賢：反對黨弱勢 非國家之福

2020-01-13 15:42

非洲豬瘟、武漢肺炎接力上演 習近平面臨中國3大經濟壓力

2020-01-22 11:18
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top