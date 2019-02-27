親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
English OK
哈佛商業評論
北美智權報
能力雜誌
會計研究月刊
獨家報導
cheers
管理雜誌
動腦
兩岸商情

川金二會登場！什麼可期待、什麼就甭指望了？

APPLE和SWATCH的新加坡商標異議案：馳名與否如何認定？

2019-02-27 15:01北美智權報

【邱英武╱北美智權 智權法規研究組資深副理】

APPLE不只是蘋果，更是專利與商業的大公司。蘋果的產品多元化，有手機、耳機、電腦、平板以及手錶……等等。因應產品的不同，也有不同的稱呼。像手機就是IPHONE、平板是IPAD、電腦是MacBook Air、耳機是AirPods、手錶則是APPLE WATCH。

可是大家知道嗎，在蘋果初期銷售時，所有產品都是以「I」為開頭作為稱呼，所以手錶就被稱作「IWATCH」。而之後部分產品刪除「I」的原因，則是商標大戰的影響，但是手機以及平板則維持使用「I」，則是因為iPhone與Cisco私下和解，而iPad在中國的商標權官司，更讓蘋果付出了6,000萬美元與唯冠合解。現在「IWATCH」也發生相同狀況，那就是在新加坡的商標註冊案，可是這次「IWATCH」則是維持有效。

案件背景

蘋果在新加坡提出「IWATCH」的商標註冊申請於2016年5月13日公開，註冊類別為第9類，產品名稱如下：Computer software; security devices for computer software and hardware; monitors and monitoring devices, namely, physiological monitoring apparatus (other than for medical use) for health, exercise, and fitness; cameras; computers; computer hardware; computer peripherals; wireless communication devices; radios; audio and video devices; global positioning system devices; accessories, parts, components, and cases for all of the foregoing goods.

2016年7月27日瑞士手錶製造商SWATCH提出異議，認為「IWATCH」的商標和「SWATCH」以及「ISWATCH」近似，會造成消費者混淆誤認，所以請求撤銷此商標。

圖片來源：維基共享資源
圖片來源：維基共享資源
分享

圖片來源：https://images.apple.com/v/watch/a/...
圖片來源：https://images.apple.com/v/watch/a/images/logo_watch_hero.svg
分享

「SWATCH」商標註冊的類別為第9/14類，產品名稱在第9類（T8703201Z），包括「Optical and sunglasses, spectacle-frames, cases and chains; telecommunication, transmission, receiving, recording and reproducing of data of all kinds apparatus, such as radio, telephone, television apparatus.」；在第14類（三個商標）有「（T87032021H）Horological and chronometric apparatus and instrument; parts and fittings for all the aforesaid goods; all included in Class 14」、「（T03018331）Goods in precious metals or coated therewith, not included in other classes; jewellery, semi-precious stones; horological and chronometric instruments」，以及「（T0204980Z）Precious metals and their alloys and goods in precious metals or coated therewith (excluding cutlery); jewellery, precious stones; clocks and watches and other chronometric instruments.」。而「ISWATCH（T0807424B）」則是註冊在第14/35/37類，產品名稱在第14類，有「Precious metals and their alloys and goods in precious metals or coated therewith not included in other classes, jewellery, precious stones; horological and chronometric instruments.」、第35類有「Retail services in relation to horological products and jewellery; retail services via global networks of computer (Internet) in relation to horological products and jewellery.」，及第37類有：「Repair and maintenance of horological products and jewellery」。

從上述諸如資料中，可以發現近似產品類別部分僅有第9類，而「IWATCH」和「SWATCH」的產品名稱也是不相同。依循一般判斷商標近似的方式無法達成，於是，SWATCH在答辯過程中也提出SWATCH是馳名商標的聲明。

馳名商標要件

可是「SWATCH」在新加坡真的是馳名商標嗎？新加坡智慧局在決定書[1]中清楚的陳述馳名商標的要件之一，就是「在新加坡是公眾所知悉」。比對SWATCH提出眾多證據以及在新加坡的馳名商標，例如：SEIKO、CLINIQUE、NUTELLA、INTEL、GUCCI的商業廣告量、銷售量以及營業額，都無法達到馳名的程度。

SWATCH還主張其FACEBOOK的社群網站，新加坡專利局則認為該FB網站僅是簡單敘述，並無詳細資料可以佐證。還有主張國際間的銷售新聞，但敗筆的是僅提出一份文章而已，並非提供大量文章作為證據。另還主張在新加坡有21個銷售據點，但是經查證後，卻集中在中央地區，東西部僅有一個據點，北部則無任何據點。

經檢視SWATCH所提出的馳名商標證據後，新加坡當局認為證據資料不足以佐證「SWATCH」商標「在新加坡達到公眾所知悉」的馳名程度，做出否決SWATCH的異議聲請。因此，馳名商標是否成立，要仰賴大量的證據，那就是平面和數位的廣告量與頻率、銷售量，營業據點…等諸多因素。也就說，一般商標要轉換成馳名商標，都有一定的難度。就像「泰山仙草蜜」商標在中國的商標戰爭一樣，都是架構在大量的佐證資料，方能贏得中國商標戰爭並取得馳名商標的認可。


【詳細內容請見《北美智權報》231期；歡迎訂閱《北美智權報》電子報

分享

北美智權報

《北美智權報》是台灣最具代表性的智慧財產權電子報，內容涵蓋：熱門產業專利及趨勢分析、美台中及歐洲等各國智權法規解析、侵權訴訟、專利應用、智權管理、產業研發創新等文章，可幫助業者在充滿競爭的市場中，高效率地學習進軍全球市場所需的智權關鍵知識。

相關新聞

見證大陸知識產權改革開放四十年：「從無到有、從弱到強」

2019-02-27 15:00

圍堵中國 美國意在維持全球化穩定

2019-02-27 14:59

中國大陸發展VIE之結構利弊及政策動向

2019-02-15 15:36

加拿大新商標法6月17日上路 不想被搶註登記要趁早

2019-02-15 15:36

美國專利複審程序好處多多 何樂而不爲？

2019-02-15 15:36

物聯網下的區塊鏈應用在哪裡？

2019-02-15 15:36

AI時代 預防醫療新方向

2019-02-15 15:36

《On-Sale Bar判決》專題報導：美國最高法院確定了AIA後的保密銷售 仍可能觸發on-sale bar

2019-02-15 13:33

《On-Sale Bar判決》專題報導：新藥公司在銷售合約與專利新穎性間的煩惱

2019-02-15 13:33

告別又老又舊：解析日本Society5.0轉型戰略

2019-02-15 13:33

從2018年度WIPI統計報告 檢視全球工業設計申請活動及發展趨勢

2019-02-14 16:50

淺談關鍵字廣告的法律責任

2019-02-14 16:50

2019年機器人發展關鍵詞：人機融合

2019-02-14 16:50

機關算盡後 英國脫歐反而陷入僵局

2019-02-14 13:41

日本發明專利申請案實審費用自4月1日起調整

2019-02-14 13:41

USPTO新推RPA辦法 未來或有助減輕申請人IDS負擔

2019-02-14 13:41

產學合作的共同發明人怎麼認定？

2019-02-14 10:48

搜狗百度輸入法專利大戰反思：遲到的保護 對創新也是傷害

2019-02-14 10:16

越南蟬聯最受歡迎的海外投資市場 台商應如何切入？

2019-01-25 10:35

中國專利創造性審查中公知常識之判斷需知

2019-01-25 10:35

2019新版 35 U.S.C. 101專利適格性審查指南　新增「額外元素」及「整合至實際應用」判定標準

2019-01-25 10:35

2019年3D NAND Flash：專利數跟堆層一樣越來越多？

2019-01-25 10:35

2018年美中專利授證量趨勢解讀

2019-01-25 10:34

2019年美國 35 U.S.C. 101專利適格性審查指南必知的5件事

2019-01-24 10:26

智財侵權損賠計算有多難？

2019-01-24 10:26

黃金休戰90天倒數：美中貿易戰恐難鳴金收兵

2019-01-24 10:25

國家適當舉債其實不是那麼可怕

2019-01-24 10:25

意想不到的秘密：淺談日本秘密意匠制度

2019-01-24 10:24

2019年手機大廠5G過招

2019-01-24 10:23

淺談美國商標之使用概念

2019-01-24 09:43

專利審理暨救濟委員會準司法化審理是否違憲？

2019-01-24 09:43

上市陷集體訴訟 前後歷時三年多 阿里巴巴為啥最終選擇和解？

2019-01-24 09:43

中韓聯合檢索試辦計畫元月1日上路 重點報你知

2019-01-14 15:20

台商注意了！大陸新版個人所得稅法今年正式上路 三大重點一次看

2019-01-11 15:53

高雄愛情摩天輪須以會展經濟來烘托

2019-01-11 15:23

中國大陸第四次專利法修正 大幅提高專利權人地位

2019-01-11 15:17

中美兩地對於員工離職後專利申請權歸屬的案例探討

2019-01-11 14:55

自駕車帶動全球汽車電子 2020年台灣產值可望超過2700億元

2019-01-11 08:56

準備專利侵害鑑定報告要注意什麼？

2019-01-11 08:56
看更多

熱門文章

費用暴增50倍！LINE官方帳號改以量計價 130萬商家剉咧等

2019-02-26 13:35

人民幣定存已退燒？ 投資人還有這兩個選擇

2019-02-26 12:07

被蘋果、谷歌打趴 Garmin為何還能起死回生做到世界第一？

2019-02-26 16:59

拚事業拚到118公斤 主廚成功減重35公斤這招健康又有效

2019-02-25 12:48

超神準「預言」 他們敢鐵口直斷的背後真相

2019-02-23 08:06

謝金河：今年潛力股是這樣誕生的！

2019-02-26 13:04

意外的「小三」 小柔讚她是個天使：其實很幸福

2019-02-23 07:51

怪醫配禿子？柯釋善意 國民黨高牆卻擋著韓

2019-02-26 16:32

怕被AI取代不如直接當它老闆 台股達人教你一次買齊最強AI股

2019-02-26 17:00

最新民調：逾五成想重啟核四 近七成拒收核廢料

2019-02-26 16:44

小孩很愛玩生殖器和摸我的胸部 該怎麼辦？

2019-02-23 07:54

近四成員工將退休…留才、外包、自動化 台灣中油多管齊下

2019-02-27 11:28

美國通知斷交那天深夜 宋楚瑜叫醒了蔣經國

2019-02-26 16:43

直接不如間接有效 「輕推理論」教你怎麼說服他人

2019-02-26 09:31

一天開2.6家 一芳如何坐穩拓點王 緊追CoCo、五十嵐？

2019-02-26 16:57

是多此一舉？把房子低價賣給孫子想減稅 要小心那些事

2019-02-27 11:58

越概股抬頭 這檔紡織股會紅

2019-02-26 12:59

少主接班內憂外患 他靠一個app讓公司營收翻倍成長

2019-02-27 11:22

厭惡傳統官僚文化 新東方年輕員工尾牙吐嘈公司

2019-02-23 07:44

圍堵中國 美國意在維持全球化穩定

2019-02-27 14:59

翻轉宜蘭 震撼各界 李祐寧催生影視教育新基地

2019-02-23 08:19

從小雙腿和左手萎縮的殘障歌手 翻轉人生成為「台灣番鴨王」

2019-02-23 08:18

3月選股蛋黃區

2019-02-26 13:02

每7次就有1次檢查沒必要 電腦斷層淪成病患照心安？

2019-02-26 16:54

「交往政策」圈不住習大大 川普重歸現實主義路線

2019-02-26 16:44

只要餵奶 不要塞奶！讓哺乳不再是產後夢魘！

2019-02-23 07:58

林園市場百年老牌銅板美食 詹記鴨肉飯

2019-02-25 14:32

貢多拉船遊愛河 異國風情浪漫破表

2019-02-26 09:49

程建人親述催生《台灣關係法》艱辛 從只有三條草案開始……

2019-02-26 16:43

三星S10搶先亮相 搏版面

2019-02-26 12:55

打造跨世代不老企業…中鋼建立師徒導師制 一對一傳承

2019-02-27 11:27

底部翻揚的2檔被動元件股

2019-02-26 15:31

金馬獎最佳女配角－丁寧 努力扮演人生「母親」角色

2019-02-23 07:58

航空罷工航太股價瘋

2019-02-26 13:07

哈瑪星光任務 地景光藝術大膽告白

2019-02-26 09:49

創意：AI長線爆發

2019-02-26 15:31

奶茶色耐髒又百搭！6 大鞋款推薦 就連林俊傑 周湯豪都入手

2019-02-25 09:46

孕期乳房變化正常嗎？哪些是病變徵兆？

2019-02-23 07:58

唸唸書 隨時都是共讀好時機

2019-02-23 07:52

STAGE 5 歐風時尚Bistronomy法式品味餐酒館

2019-02-26 09:49
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top