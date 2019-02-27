APPLE和SWATCH的新加坡商標異議案：馳名與否如何認定？

【邱英武╱北美智權 智權法規研究組資深副理】

APPLE不只是蘋果，更是專利與商業的大公司。蘋果的產品多元化，有手機、耳機、電腦、平板以及手錶……等等。因應產品的不同，也有不同的稱呼。像手機就是IPHONE、平板是IPAD、電腦是MacBook Air、耳機是AirPods、手錶則是APPLE WATCH。

可是大家知道嗎，在蘋果初期銷售時，所有產品都是以「I」為開頭作為稱呼，所以手錶就被稱作「IWATCH」。而之後部分產品刪除「I」的原因，則是商標大戰的影響，但是手機以及平板則維持使用「I」，則是因為iPhone與Cisco私下和解，而iPad在中國的商標權官司，更讓蘋果付出了6,000萬美元與唯冠合解。現在「IWATCH」也發生相同狀況，那就是在新加坡的商標註冊案，可是這次「IWATCH」則是維持有效。

案件背景

蘋果在新加坡提出「IWATCH」的商標註冊申請於2016年5月13日公開，註冊類別為第9類，產品名稱如下：Computer software; security devices for computer software and hardware; monitors and monitoring devices, namely, physiological monitoring apparatus (other than for medical use) for health, exercise, and fitness; cameras; computers; computer hardware; computer peripherals; wireless communication devices; radios; audio and video devices; global positioning system devices; accessories, parts, components, and cases for all of the foregoing goods.

2016年7月27日瑞士手錶製造商SWATCH提出異議，認為「IWATCH」的商標和「SWATCH」以及「ISWATCH」近似，會造成消費者混淆誤認，所以請求撤銷此商標。

「SWATCH」商標註冊的類別為第9/14類，產品名稱在第9類（T8703201Z），包括「Optical and sunglasses, spectacle-frames, cases and chains; telecommunication, transmission, receiving, recording and reproducing of data of all kinds apparatus, such as radio, telephone, television apparatus.」；在第14類（三個商標）有「（T87032021H）Horological and chronometric apparatus and instrument; parts and fittings for all the aforesaid goods; all included in Class 14」、「（T03018331）Goods in precious metals or coated therewith, not included in other classes; jewellery, semi-precious stones; horological and chronometric instruments」，以及「（T0204980Z）Precious metals and their alloys and goods in precious metals or coated therewith (excluding cutlery); jewellery, precious stones; clocks and watches and other chronometric instruments.」。而「ISWATCH（T0807424B）」則是註冊在第14/35/37類，產品名稱在第14類，有「Precious metals and their alloys and goods in precious metals or coated therewith not included in other classes, jewellery, precious stones; horological and chronometric instruments.」、第35類有「Retail services in relation to horological products and jewellery; retail services via global networks of computer (Internet) in relation to horological products and jewellery.」，及第37類有：「Repair and maintenance of horological products and jewellery」。

從上述諸如資料中，可以發現近似產品類別部分僅有第9類，而「IWATCH」和「SWATCH」的產品名稱也是不相同。依循一般判斷商標近似的方式無法達成，於是，SWATCH在答辯過程中也提出SWATCH是馳名商標的聲明。

馳名商標要件

可是「SWATCH」在新加坡真的是馳名商標嗎？新加坡智慧局在決定書[1]中清楚的陳述馳名商標的要件之一，就是「在新加坡是公眾所知悉」。比對SWATCH提出眾多證據以及在新加坡的馳名商標，例如：SEIKO、CLINIQUE、NUTELLA、INTEL、GUCCI的商業廣告量、銷售量以及營業額，都無法達到馳名的程度。

SWATCH還主張其FACEBOOK的社群網站，新加坡專利局則認為該FB網站僅是簡單敘述，並無詳細資料可以佐證。還有主張國際間的銷售新聞，但敗筆的是僅提出一份文章而已，並非提供大量文章作為證據。另還主張在新加坡有21個銷售據點，但是經查證後，卻集中在中央地區，東西部僅有一個據點，北部則無任何據點。

經檢視SWATCH所提出的馳名商標證據後，新加坡當局認為證據資料不足以佐證「SWATCH」商標「在新加坡達到公眾所知悉」的馳名程度，做出否決SWATCH的異議聲請。因此，馳名商標是否成立，要仰賴大量的證據，那就是平面和數位的廣告量與頻率、銷售量，營業據點…等諸多因素。也就說，一般商標要轉換成馳名商標，都有一定的難度。就像「泰山仙草蜜」商標在中國的商標戰爭一樣，都是架構在大量的佐證資料，方能贏得中國商標戰爭並取得馳名商標的認可。





