《On-Sale Bar判決》專題報導：美國最高法院確定了AIA後的保密銷售 仍可能觸發on-sale bar

分享 facebook 【Johnny Chen／北京科技大廠專利總監】

日前最新的Helsinn Healthcare S. A. v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc一案判決中，美國最高法院確定了對於負有保密義務第三者的商業銷售可能觸發on-sale bar (可專利性之銷售阻卻)， 同時也確定了商業銷售不需要具備發明細節仍可觸發on-sale bar，以及定調AIA前後對於35 U.S.C. § 102(a) 中「on sale」一詞的解釋並未改變。

2019年1月22日，美國最高法院給出了Helsinn Healthcare S. A. v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.一案的最終判決、同時明確了on-sale bar實際觸發情況，主要確定了即使該商業銷售行為或要約並未公開、或是該商業銷售行為或要約未揭露發明細節，皆仍可能觸發on-sale bar而導致喪失可專利性。

什麼是on-sale bar?

On-sale bar的中文翻譯是 (對於可專利性的) 銷售阻卻，也就是在先的銷售行為導致在後的專利喪失可專利性之情況。根據AIA後美國專利法35 U.S.C. § 102(a)(1)的規定：「(a) Novelty; Prior Art. —A person shall be entitled to a patent unless — (1) the claimed invention was patented, described in a printed publication, or in public use, on sale , or otherwise available to the public before the effective filing date of the claimed invention」可知，銷售行為 (on sale) 是法定的現有技術構成情況之一，可能導致在後專利申請不具備新穎性。當然此銷售行為也受35 U.S.C. § 102(b)中為期一年的新穎性優惠期例外 (grace period) 所保護，而本案例中發生的銷售行為距離日後專利申請超過一年因而不享有新穎性優惠期。另外，AIA修改時新增加的「otherwise available to the public」敘述則是本次爭議的重點，將在後文詳述。

On-sale bar存在的主要目的是鼓勵發明內容的公開、並避免專利權人不當的延長對於一項發明的保護期限，白話的說就是要防止發明人在產品銷售一年後才提出專利申請的狀況。舉例而言，假設有個發明人研發出領先目前業界多年的無線網路傳輸技術、並決定不申請專利直接開始販售應用此技術的商品 (僅實施並沒有公開發明細節)，假設競爭對手花了10年才即將完成相同內容的技術開發、而發明人此時才提出專利申請並且獲准，若法規不加以設置上述的銷售阻卻，此發明人等於在市場上變相獲得額外的技術獨佔期限 (從20年延伸至30年)、並且浪費社會資源於相同技術的重複研發上。本案判決書中也重申其設立本意，美國最高法院引用1998年Pfaff v. Wells Electronics, Inc.一案內容時提到，設立On-sale bar的目的是激勵創新的同時且避免壟斷和不必要的阻礙競爭 (the goal of 「motivating innovation and enlightenment」 while also 「avoiding monopolies that unnecessarily stifle competition」)，並且還加上白話解釋「如果允許發明人先公開銷售他的發明（產品）一段時間後再提出專利申請，並排除公眾於其公開銷售後使用其發明（技術）之權利，會對科學的發展及技術的使用產生明顯且嚴重的阻礙(explaining that 「it would materially retard the progress of science and the useful arts」 to allow an inventor to 「sell his invention publicly」 and later 「take out a patent」and 「exclude the public from any farther use than what should be derived under it」)。

實務上的判斷基礎

判決書中提到判斷On-sale bar的觸發需要滿足在Pfaff v. Wells Electronics, Inc.一案中確定的兩個條件：

銷售商品必須是商業銷售要約的標的 (the product must be the subject of a commercial offer for sale) 發明已經做好申請專利的準備 (the invention must be ready for patenting)

第一點容易理解，只要是存在銷售行為或為了銷售之要約通常都能符合（但需注意，這裡並沒有規定要發生實際銷售行為、作為未來銷售之要約也符合此條件）；重點是第二點、什麼樣才叫做「做好申請專利的準備」呢? 答案是除了已經準備好圖式或說明文件讓本領域者能據以實施 (drawings or other descriptions of the invention that were sufficiently specific to enable a person skilled in the art to practice the invention) 之外、產品將付諸實施 (reduction to practice)也可以被認定是「做好申請專利的準備」。以本案的藥品案例為例，CAFC全院聯席審理認定只要臨床試驗報告顯示發明已可達成預定的用途，即可認為此藥品已經準備好付諸實施、符合此條件要求 (其實在地院階段時地院認為要完成第三階段臨床試驗並取得FDA核准才算是準備好付諸實施，然而被CAFC聯席認定過於嚴格 ﹝The district court clearly erred by applying too demanding a standard﹞)。

進階討論一：上述的銷售行為或要約一定要公開才觸發on-sale bar嗎?

答案是不需要。判決書一開始就說了，在Pfaff v. Wells Electronics, Inc.一案中，當初最高院就沒有要求發明細節被公開才觸發on-sale bar (原文：We did not further require that the sale make the details of the invention available to the public)，並於後文再次說明，雖然最高法院並沒有明確回應這個問題，但根據先例，銷售或其要約是不需要公開的 (Although this Court has never addressed the precise question presented in this case, our precedents suggest that a sale or offer of sale need not make an invention available to the public)。

進階討論二：上述的銷售行為或要約一定要具備發明細節才觸發on-sale bar嗎?

答案也是不需要。判決書中記載「在Pfaff一案中、判斷在先銷售致使在後專利喪失可專利性時，並不考慮銷售要約是否揭露了發明的每個細節 (we held in Pfaff that an offer for sale could cause an inventor to lose the right to patent, without regard to whether the offer discloses each detail of the invention)」。除了Pfaff一案之外，判決書中還另外提到三個案子，說到「其他案件的焦點也是在發明是否已銷售、而不在發明的細節是否已公開、或是銷售行為本身是否已公開」(Other cases focus on whether the invention had been sold, not whether the details of the invention had been made available to the public or whether the sale itself had been publicly disclosed.)。這回答也對應了上文中提到的on-sale bar存在的意義，就是要避免發明人在不公開技術細節的情況下實施和販售產品、並於過了一年的新穎性優惠期後才申請專利以變相延長獨佔期限的情況發生。





【詳細內容請見《北美智權報》230期；歡迎訂閱《北美智權報》電子報】