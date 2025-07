美新澤西跳傘勝地傳飛安事故 飛機衝出跑道墜毀15人受傷

美聯社與當地媒體2日引述有關單位報導,美國新澤西州南部一座機場傍晚發生飛安事故,一架小型跳傘飛機機場起飛時衝出跑道末端,隨後墜毀於附近的林地,造成15人受傷。

空拍畫面

🚨🇺🇸 SKYDIVING PLANE CRASHES AT NEW JERSEY AIRPORT WITH 15 ABOARD, 5 HOSPITALIZED



A small aircraft carrying approximately 15 people crashed in wooded area near Cross Keys Airport in Monroe Township, triggering a mass casualty response at 5:30 PM Wednesday.



At least five victims… pic.twitter.com/SIPOIq6MUR