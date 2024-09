美小飛機墜毀民宅釀3死！撞斷電線桿附近9000戶停電

#BREAKING

‼️🇺🇸✈️ SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO HOUSE IN FAIRVIEW, OREGON



The twin Cessna 421C crashed into a residential area near the Troutdale Airport around 10:30 a.m. local time setting at least two homes ablaze and sending up a column of smoke near the crash site.



