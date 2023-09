托兒所淪毒品分銷中心！男嬰午休一覺不醒 查驗因中毒枉死

Grei Mendez De Ventura, 36, owner of Divino Nino Daycare, and Caristo Acevedo Brito, 41, were taken to court Sunday. They face murder charges for the death of Nicholas Feliz Dominici and the hospitalization of 3 other children who were exposed to Fentanyl #Bronx #daycare #news pic.twitter.com/Us6tdxUKrS