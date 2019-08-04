比基尼小熱褲馬甲線！辣妹的興趣竟然是抓這個

親愛的網友：
2019-08-04 14:37聯合報 記者胡夢瑋╱即時報導

拜倫的興趣是捕魚及狩獵。圖為她與鯰魚合照。
拜倫的興趣是捕魚及狩獵。圖為她與鯰魚合照。圖取自Instagram（＠hannahbarron96）
腹部有六塊肌，手臂有二頭肌的少女拜倫，穿著比基尼小熱褲，竟然不是要去海邊。

拜倫一頭栽進混濁的湖泊裡，接著臉帶笑容、手掛著一條鯰魚，爬出水面。

23歲的漢娜．拜倫（Hannah Barron）興趣是捕魚及狩獵，她的Instagram上有53萬人追蹤，上面滿滿都是她與戰利品，包括鯰魚、山豬、麋鹿、蛇、鱷魚的合照。

比基尼和熱褲是拜倫捕魚的戰鬥裝，不過與手中的巨型鯰魚合照，完全沒有違和感。

她利用美國南方一種叫做「徒手博魚」的技巧抓魚。在捕捉到鯰魚後，她接著將整隻手臂塞進鯰魚的嘴巴裡，再用另一隻手抓住鯰魚的鰓。

她把鯰魚抓上來時還帶著笑容，似乎輕而易舉。

有民眾在貼文回覆，「好大的魚！如果我被咬了不知道要怎麼辦」。不過鯰魚並沒有牙齒，牠的嘴巴大到可以直接將獵物吞下。

除了捕魚之外，拜倫也會到山上狩獵山豬及麋鹿。被問到比較喜歡捕魚或狩獵，拜倫表示，春夏天時她喜歡捕魚，秋冬則喜歡狩獵。

雖然拜倫隨後就把鯰魚放生了，但她的行為及社群軟體與戰利品的合照，引來許多民眾反感。

其中一張照片她甚至把鱷魚掛在肩膀上合照，另外也有她趴在一隻死掉的小狼身上的照片。

有些人看不慣她的行為，在貼文下回覆，「真是不知羞恥」。

拜倫的興趣是捕魚及狩獵。
拜倫的興趣是捕魚及狩獵。圖取自Instagram（＠hannahbarron96）
拜倫的興趣是捕魚及狩獵。圖為她與鱷魚合照。
拜倫的興趣是捕魚及狩獵。圖為她與鱷魚合照。圖取自Instagram（＠hannahbarron96）
拜倫的興趣是捕魚及狩獵。
拜倫的興趣是捕魚及狩獵。圖取自Instagram（＠hannahbarron96）
比基尼鱷魚
