比基尼小熱褲馬甲線！辣妹的興趣竟然是抓這個
腹部有六塊肌，手臂有二頭肌的少女拜倫，穿著比基尼小熱褲，竟然不是要去海邊。
拜倫一頭栽進混濁的湖泊裡，接著臉帶笑容、手掛著一條鯰魚，爬出水面。
23歲的漢娜．拜倫（Hannah Barron）興趣是捕魚及狩獵，她的Instagram上有53萬人追蹤，上面滿滿都是她與戰利品，包括鯰魚、山豬、麋鹿、蛇、鱷魚的合照。
比基尼和熱褲是拜倫捕魚的戰鬥裝，不過與手中的巨型鯰魚合照，完全沒有違和感。
她利用美國南方一種叫做「徒手博魚」的技巧抓魚。在捕捉到鯰魚後，她接著將整隻手臂塞進鯰魚的嘴巴裡，再用另一隻手抓住鯰魚的鰓。
她把鯰魚抓上來時還帶著笑容，似乎輕而易舉。
有民眾在貼文回覆，「好大的魚！如果我被咬了不知道要怎麼辦」。不過鯰魚並沒有牙齒，牠的嘴巴大到可以直接將獵物吞下。
除了捕魚之外，拜倫也會到山上狩獵山豬及麋鹿。被問到比較喜歡捕魚或狩獵，拜倫表示，春夏天時她喜歡捕魚，秋冬則喜歡狩獵。
雖然拜倫隨後就把鯰魚放生了，但她的行為及社群軟體與戰利品的合照，引來許多民眾反感。
其中一張照片她甚至把鱷魚掛在肩膀上合照，另外也有她趴在一隻死掉的小狼身上的照片。
有些人看不慣她的行為，在貼文下回覆，「真是不知羞恥」。
HERE’S THE VIDEO!! 🐋 - It’s hard to tell what all was happening because it was a deeper hole. The water was over my head (not saying much since I’m only 5ft tall) so @jeffbarron70 tied a rope around my waist just in case (safety first!). @charl3sfarm3r had the wire gate you see towards the end of the video blocking the hole to keep her from getting out when I would come up for air. Took me 3 times going down to grab her. She was so fast biting me, either biting the side of my arm or swallowing me up past my wrist every time, that it was hard to grab her. She was VERY aggressive to be such a big fish. When I finally got my arm between her gills and her gill plate, Charles moved the gate, and I STILL had a hard time getting her out of the hole. This is when I realized just how big she was. I remember being under water with her kicking to get to the top. Most of the fight was underwater where the video can’t show, then feeling Dad pull the rope when he knew I had the fish. @gavinr5 and @neal_carlton we’re standing on the structure, and Gavins laugh at the end is great 😂 it was a team effort getting her and me both in the boat since I wasn’t letting go! The video cut off right as I started screaming loud enough to rattle everyone’s windows in Illinois 😇 🎥: @blake.wollerman15 - I can’t thank y’all enough for having us out! Another year, another PB in Illinois! A YouTube video from the whole trip will be out SOON! I even have videos of getting bit and coming up the first 2 times laughing like a maniac 😂 - - - #GetBit #HoggOn #Noodling #Grabbling #HandFishing #Fishing #Flathead #Catfish
