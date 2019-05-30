川普首度承認 「俄國幫助我當選」

2019-05-30 21:42 聯合報 記者 聯合報 記者 張佑生 ╱即時報導



川普30日準備搭機前往空軍官校參加畢業典禮前，對記者澄清推文。美聯社 分享 facebook 美國總統川普30日首度承認，俄國幫助他贏得美國總統大選！

川普一早在推特回擊特別檢察官穆勒29日的記者會，推文有一段寫到「俄國幫助我當選，但我與此無關」（…I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected.）。

紐約時報指出，這是川普首度承認俄國協助他當選總統。但是在推文後1小時不到，川普準備前往科羅拉多泉時改口告訴記者，「俄國沒有幫助我當選。」（“No Russia did not get me elected,”）