川普首度承認 「俄國幫助我當選」
美國總統川普30日首度承認，俄國幫助他贏得美國總統大選！
川普一早在推特回擊特別檢察官穆勒29日的記者會，推文有一段寫到「俄國幫助我當選，但我與此無關」（…I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected.）。
紐約時報指出，這是川普首度承認俄國協助他當選總統。但是在推文後1小時不到，川普準備前往科羅拉多泉時改口告訴記者，「俄國沒有幫助我當選。」（“No Russia did not get me elected,”）
Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax...And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist. So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media,.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年5月30日
