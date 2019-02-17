舊金山通往洛杉磯高鐵暫擱 加州州長與川普互嗆
加州州長紐森（Gavin Newsom）2月12日宣布加州高鐵暫時無法達成從舊金山通往洛杉磯計畫，川普總統第二天立即推文要加州「還錢」，紐森也立馬回嗆「這是加州的錢」。
川普推文說，加州在浪費花掉數十億元後，被迫取消龐大高鐵計畫。「他們欠聯邦政府35億元，我們要他們現在就還錢，這整個計畫是『綠色災難』！」
紐森則推文說，「假新聞」，加州還在建高鐵，連接中央山谷（Central Valley）和更遠。「這是加州的錢，由國會為這個計畫撥款，我們不會還錢。火車快開了，最好快上車！還有，他是在沒命找蓋牆費嗎？」
Fake news. We’re building high-speed rail, connecting the Central Valley and beyond.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) 2019年2月14日
This is CA’s money, allocated by Congress for this project. We’re not giving it back.
The train is leaving the station — better get on board!
(Also, desperately searching for some wall $$??) https://t.co/9hxEfEX8Vm
