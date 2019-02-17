親愛的網友：
舊金山通往洛杉磯高鐵暫擱 加州州長與川普互嗆

2019-02-17 15:07世界日報 編譯組／綜合報導

加州州長紐森。 美聯社
加州州長紐森（Gavin Newsom）2月12日宣布加州高鐵暫時無法達成從舊金山通往洛杉磯計畫，川普總統第二天立即推文要加州「還錢」，紐森也立馬回嗆「這是加州的錢」。

川普推文說，加州在浪費花掉數十億元後，被迫取消龐大高鐵計畫。「他們欠聯邦政府35億元，我們要他們現在就還錢，這整個計畫是『綠色災難』！」

紐森則推文說，「假新聞」，加州還在建高鐵，連接中央山谷（Central Valley）和更遠。「這是加州的錢，由國會為這個計畫撥款，我們不會還錢。火車快開了，最好快上車！還有，他是在沒命找蓋牆費嗎？」

