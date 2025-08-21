外食族別踩雷 餐廳老闆揭內幕「3類料理別吃」：食物中毒炸彈

對廣大外食族而言，吃壞肚子恐怕是集體記憶之一。一名女網友貝斯（Julia Besz）表示，她一名餐廳老闆朋友透露，外食族最好避開餐廳提供的「3類料理」，否則恐怕會讓自己的肚子十分難受。
根據「紐約郵報」報導，貝斯在TikTok上表示自己一名朋友是餐廳老闆，對方表示，「有幾樣東西你永遠不應該在任何餐館點」。
首先，不論是連鎖餐館或者是高檔餐廳，菜單上沒有註明使用何種食材的「主廚特餐」最好避開。在餐飲業者眼裡，特餐意味著「快過期的食材，需要趕快用掉」，料理可能使用醬汁掩蓋食材味道，「基本上就是花高價買了昨天的剩菜」。
接著，在距離海岸遙遠的城市點海鮮本來就具備一定風險，但貝斯的朋友提醒千萬要避開貝類。除非你知道這家餐廳每天都有進貨，而且儲藏環境良好，否則就只是拿自己的身體冒險。海鮮如果處理不當，恐怕會讓高級的海鮮拼盤變成食物中毒炸彈。
此外，貝斯轉述朋友所言，自助餐或吃到飽餐廳的雞肉料理，據說是「細菌的完美溫床」，若是溫度控制不當，恐怕就會產生食安問題。
但最讓貝斯驚訝的當屬飲料，如果餐廳沒有定時清潔製冰機，每一塊冰塊就成了「冰鎮培養皿」，而顧客喝下肚的飲料可說是衛生堪慮的細菌特調。
@juliabesz.bloommoneying
We were sat over a late-night cuppa after his shift when he said it: “There are a few things you should never order in any restaurant.” Not his, not a chain, not even the posh ones. I laughed, thinking it was some insider joke — but his face didn’t budge. He wasn’t being dramatic, he was being de@d serious. The first on his list? “Specials” that aren’t tied to a clear seasonal ingredient. Sounds harmless, but in the trade, that often means “stuff we need to shift before it goes off.” The sauce masks the age, the garnish distracts you — and by the time you’ve finished, you’ve basically paid top dollar for yesterday’s leftovers. Then there’s shellfish in places nowhere near the coast. Unless you know they’ve got daily deliveries and spotless storage, you’re gambling with your gut. “Most punters don’t realise,” he said, “but the wrong handling turns a fancy seafood platter into a food poisoпing time bomb.” He also warned me about ice in drinks at certain bars. “If the ice machine isn’t cleaned properly — and in busy spots, it often isn’t — you’re basically sipping on a chilled petri dish.” Suddenly, that summer cocktail didn’t feel so Instagrammable. And the shocker? Chicken dishes in buffets or all-you-can-eats. It’s the perfect breeding ground for bacteria if temps aren’t bang-on, and trust me — in high-volume places, they’re not checking every tray like they should. “You won’t see it,” he said, “but you’ll feel it 12 hours later.” Here’s the quick takeaway for peace of mind: next time you eat out, ask yourself one question — how quickly is this moving off the kitchen pass? If the answer’s “not very,” leave it on the menu. You’ll save yourself a fortune in wasted meals… and maybe a night hugging the loo. ♬ original sound - juliabesz.bloommoneying
