影／趕結婚叫不到車…新娘無助站烈日下 男超暖心舉動網讚翻
一位代嫁新娘正準備前往教堂，不過卻一直叫不到計程車，只能無奈地站在路邊乾瞪眼。幸好一名男子經過載新娘一程，才替新娘解決這場危機。男子的善舉也獲得許多網友留言讚美。
據《鏡報》（Mirror）報導，一名男子馬克斯汀（Marksteen Adamson）在TikTok上分享了一段影片。影片中可以看到一名穿著新娘禮服的女子焦急地站在路邊，頻頻查看自己的手機。馬克斯汀說，自己當時正準備要去見朋友，在停紅燈時看到一名新娘站在路邊。他原本拿出手機來，是想錄下新娘過馬路時的美麗姿態，沒想到新娘發現他後卻朝他走來。
這名新娘告訴男子，自己準備前往教堂舉行婚禮，但叫了三次計程車都被取消，已經在路邊空等45分鐘了。女子詢問是否能夠搭便車，馬克斯汀不假思索便一口答應。
隨後他開車載著新娘和朋友抵達教堂，他們也不停向男子道謝。馬克斯汀說，抵達現場後，他在外面聽見教堂傳來風琴彈奏的聲音，知道婚禮已經順利舉行，讓他非常開心。
@marksteenadamson
Was driving through london traffic to visit friends for a reunion lunch in South East London when I stopped at a padestrian crossing and saw a bride looking confused and flustered. I started filming as I thought it would be a great shot seeing her cross the road in her full attire. Then she saw me and started walking towards me and gesturing. It turns out that she and her brides maid and team had been trying to order Uber cabs but three cabs had canceled at the last minute and she was 45min late for church. Everyone, most importantly her husbsnd to be, were wating at Holy Trinity Bromton for her to artive. She asked if I could give her and the group a lift, and so they jumped in to my landrover and I drove her to church. In our short time together we had lots of quick short conversations about everthing and got to know eachother a little better and new friendships were made. After I dropped her off I heard the sound of the organ ring out and knew everything was going to be alright. It was a beautiful sunny day.♬ Going To The Chapel - The Paragons
這部影片上傳後才短短一天，就有超過10萬人按讚，更有不少網友留言讚許馬克斯汀的善舉。也有網友說「這個過程一定讓她的婚禮更難忘」。
延伸閱讀
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言