天無絕人之路！ 他丟了工作又喪父竟刮中逾700萬彩票

Way to go, Joe Camp! Joe won $250,000 playing Gold Rush on Thursday. He purchased the winning ticket from Coulwood BP on Belhaven Blvd. in #Charlotte. “What I plan on doing with my winnings is having a future for my daughter,” he said. #NCLottery https://t.co/BT1NI99Qg4 pic.twitter.com/la4X9bSSc9