受困西班牙農田的摩洛哥婦女：為了溫飽，我只能讓雇主性侵

“Before I left my home I was like a hero to everyone. Nobody in my village had ever had the chance to go and work in a rich country like Spain, But it has turned out to be the worst decision of my life.”

「離開家鄉時,我是大家心中的英雄,因為在家鄉,沒有人像我一樣,有機會到西班牙這種富裕國家工作。可是,它卻成了我這輩子所做過最糟糕的決定。」